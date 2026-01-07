Free course on AI for 1 crore citizens to boost AI literacy

A course on AI will be rolled out to focus on AI literacy and to make citizens digitally aware. Simplilearn a digital upskilling platform has collaborated with the IndiaAI Mission under the Central Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 6 January, 2026, to launch the course on its learning platform.

YUVA AI for ALL Targets AI Literacy at National Scale

The ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ course is free and accessible to around 1 crore citizens. It introduces learners to the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, its applications, and its impact on everyday life.

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, “AI literacy has become a fundamental requirement in today’s digital economy. It is important to professionals in IT as well as to citizens across all backgrounds. We need to engage with technologies that are becoming central to every discipline and globally integrated in every possible capacity...”

The participants and learners will receive a certificate from the IndiaAI under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Simplilearn.

Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission (MeitY) said, “The IndiaAI Mission is committed to building widespread AI awareness and ensuring that emerging technologies become accessible to every citizen…Our goal is to have India’s workforce and youth prepared with foundational AI skills that will support them for a future shaped by technology.”

Recently, India has emerged as a frontrunner in the adoption of artificial intelligence across the Asia Pacific, with 56% of adults in metropolitan areas actively using generative AI in 2025, according to a report.

The program aims to ensure that individuals across age groups, geographies, and socio-economic backgrounds can participate in solidifying the digital economy. This aligns with India’s aspiration to build a widely AI-literate population and contribute to the country’s advancing digital tech prosperity, it said.

The move is essential for imparting key tech skills to citizens and for providing the opportunity to understand and use digital tools, it said.