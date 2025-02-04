Shein Returns to India: Reliance Relaunches Fashion Giant After Ban

Shein reentered the Indian market five years after its ban and became accessible through Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Shein’s Revival: A Reliance-Powered Comeback

In 2020 India executed a ban on 59 Chinese applications which included Shein because of data protection issues. When customers had unpaid orders during that period they received notification that they would soon begin serving customers again. As of 2025 Shein made its return through Reliance Retail whereas it brought its services to Indian consumers. Reliance Retail brought Shein to India through a licensing agreement as part of a major change in its business operations.

"The OG is back," reads a message upon opening the app, signaling its much-anticipated return.

Where is Shein Available Now?

Shein currently delivers merchandise to Delhi NCR along with Bengaluru and Mumbai and its areas of Navi Mumbai and Thane while extending service to all of India shortly. Reliance Retail Private holds the registration of the application named 'SHEIN India Fast Fashion'.

Through its affordable trendy Western clothing, Shein attracted customers in India. Shein offers its fashion products at introductory prices starting from ₹350 making it appealing to budget-related customers.

Why Was Shein Banned?

Shein received a ban in June 2020 when Indian authorities alongside 53 more Chinese apps prohibited their operations under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act for national security and data privacy violations.

The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology added through a statement: Static-69A information regarded as trustworthy has led the Government of India to block these applications from usage. Shein products continued to be available on third-party websites during the period of restriction.

The Lok Sabha received this clarification about Shein from Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in December 2024. Shein conducted business in India without being prohibited from using its brand name.

A Strategic Move by Reliance

Under a technological agreement between Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and Roadget Business Pte Ltd, which owns Shein, the companies developed an e-commerce platform in India. The initiative seeks to stimulate textile manufacturing in India and create employment opportunities as all Shein components will originate from Indian facilities.

Will Shein Regain Its Popularity?

Shein achieved previous consumption through its custom-designed imports that no other Indian vendor provided at similar price ranges. Numerous fashion enthusiasts claim the new locally produced goods from Shein fail to match the distinctive style found in the earlier models with their foreign origins.

Since Shein left the market Urbanic and StreetStyleStore have developed major appeal and Myntra and Ajio expanded their platforms to add premium fashion items to their global offerings.

Shein must show it can become the number one fast-fashion choice for India because rising market competition may make this uncertain. The new Shein version will struggle to win Indian customers away from the alternatives that have gained popularity since Shein's departure.

