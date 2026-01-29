ServiceNow Makes Claude Default Across 80 Billion Enterprise Workflows

As enterprises move from AI pilots to production-grade deployment, a quiet but critical change is underway: AI is no longer being tested at the edges of workflows, it is being embedded into the core of how work gets done.

ServiceNow’s decision to make Claude the default model for its Build Agent and a preferred model across the ServiceNow AI Platform reflects this shift. Rather than positioning AI as a separate capability, the company is weaving reasoning and automation directly into the systems enterprises already rely on to run IT, HR, security, and customer operations.

This matters because ServiceNow processes more than 80 billion workflows annually. By placing Claude’s reasoning and coding capabilities inside these workflows, under enterprise-grade access controls, monitoring, and compliance, ServiceNow is effectively turning AI into an operating layer for large organisations.

From experimentation to embedded execution

A recurring challenge in enterprise AI adoption has been fragmentation. Teams experiment with models in isolation but struggle to connect them to governed systems of record. ServiceNow’s approach addresses this gap by integrating Claude at the platform level.

Claude now powers ServiceNow Build Agent, an AI-driven development capability that allows both professional developers and non-technical users to build applications and automations using natural language. ServiceNow expects Build Agent usage to quadruple over the next 12 months, suggesting growing demand for agentic development inside regulated enterprise environments.

“A common error enterprises make with AI is to treat it as a kind of ‘bolt-on’ tool,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. “The way to get much better results is to make AI an integral part of how you get work done, woven into the whole range of things workers do every day.”

The emphasis here is not novelty but repeatability: AI that can reason, decide, and act while remaining visible and controllable.

Speeding time-to-value, not just innovation

Beyond development, ServiceNow is applying Claude to reduce one of the biggest friction points in enterprise software: implementation time.

By embedding Claude into deployment and adoption workflows, ServiceNow is targeting a 50% reduction in time-to-implement, shrinking the gap between initial sales engagement and autonomous deployment. Customers and partners will be able to use the same AI-driven approach to accelerate their own rollouts, an area where traditional enterprise software has often struggled.

This focus on time-to-value underscores a broader trend: enterprises now expect AI to improve operational velocity, not just insight generation.

ServiceNow is also building Claude-powered agentic applications for specific industries, including healthcare and life sciences. Within governed workflows, Claude supports tasks such as research analysis and claims authorisation.

With the ServiceNow AI Platform providing orchestration and controls, claims authorisation timelines could be reduced from days to hours, while also lowering operational costs. These solutions will be taken to market jointly by ServiceNow and Anthropic, signaling a move from horizontal AI tooling to industry-specific execution.

Using Claude internally to prove the model

ServiceNow is applying the same AI stack internally across its 29,000+ global workforce, offering a real-world test case for enterprise-scale adoption.

Sales teams use a Claude-powered coaching tool that connects real-time enterprise data and web search to synthesise account intelligence. Early testing shows up to a 95% reduction in seller preparation time, allowing teams to focus on strategy rather than manual research.

On the engineering side, Claude Code is being used to write, review, and debug code, automate repetitive tasks, and speed up internal tooling, reducing the time between idea and implementation across teams.

“ServiceNow with Anthropic is turning intelligence into action through AI-native workflows,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow. “This partnership is about reimagining how work gets done.”

Most AI announcements focus on models. This one is about default behaviour.

By standardising Claude across its platform and workforce, ServiceNow is making a case that enterprise AI success depends less on experimentation and more on deep integration—where AI is embedded, governed, and scaled inside mission-critical workflows.

For large enterprises navigating AI adoption, the signal is clear: the future belongs to platforms that treat AI as infrastructure, not a feature.