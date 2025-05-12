ServiceNow AI Agents for Self-Defending Enterprises

At the ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, launched a new, agentic chapter in enterprise security and risk, introducing AI agents to power the rise of self‑defending enterprises. The new agents, available within ServiceNow’s industry‑leading Security and Risk solutions, are designed to improve consistency, identify insights, and reduce response times. Partnerships with Microsoft and Cisco, along with expanded security and compliance capabilities from ServiceNow, accelerate the shift from reactive defense to autonomous resilience, providing organizations with robust, efficient, and ethical solutions.

The Challenge of Reactive Cybersecurity and the Need for Automation

Today, threats are often detected after damage is done, and compliance gaps surface only during audits. Cybersecurity teams, already stretched thin trying to keep up with the evolving threat landscape, are drowning in alerts and manual tasks, which can slow response times and mask critical risks.

ServiceNow's AI Foundation for Speed and Precision in Security

ServiceNow's deep expertise in orchestrating complex, cross‑functional processes at scale is the foundation for how AI agents are designed to act with speed and precision across the enterprise. By automating responses to vulnerabilities and building dynamic playbooks for incident resolution, ServiceNow is transforming the way enterprises manage security, risk, and compliance in a world where seconds matter.

Executive Perspective: AI Driving the Future of Cybersecurity

“AI is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity and risk management,” said Lou Fiorello, group vice president and general manager of security and risk products at ServiceNow. “CISOs are looking to use AI to drive productivity and improve their protection and response capabilities —amplifying impact at scale. That’s why ServiceNow is delivering new security outcome‑focused AI agents, with the right level of human oversight, on a single platform – so organizations can move faster, respond smarter, and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Expanding ServiceNow Capabilities: From Vulnerability to Exposure Management

In addition to AI, ServiceNow is also expanding its capabilities from world‑class, risk‑based vulnerability management to include comprehensive exposure management workflows. With enhanced visibility into compensating controls – like endpoint detection, response tools, and web application firewalls – organizations now have a more holistic approach to risk mitigation. ServiceNow’s previously launched threat intelligence platform is being further strengthened with additional security case management functionality to enable proactive, precise responses to emerging threats.

Strategic AI Partnerships with Microsoft and Cisco for Enhanced Security

ServiceNow also announced expanded global partnerships with security leaders Microsoft and Cisco, focused on building AI‑to‑AI ecosystems and providing security and governance for AI. These integrations combine ServiceNow’s workflow intelligence with Microsoft and Cisco’s enterprise expertise to deliver broader visibility, faster detection, and more coordinated responses. Together with Microsoft and Cisco, ServiceNow is helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats and confidently embrace AI in their operations.

Beyond Security: Managing Enterprise Risk in the AI Era

ServiceNow is reshaping how businesses manage risk in an AI‑driven world. With new AI Control Tower capabilities focused on AI inventory, lifecycle management, and compliance overview, organizations gain full visibility and control over AI usage, ensuring ethical practices and accountability throughout the entire process. Additionally, ServiceNow’s new Digital Operational Resilience Management (DORM) solution extends the reach of risk management far beyond security, empowering businesses to tackle operational disruptions, compliance challenges, and emerging risks that go hand in hand with today’s complex digital landscape.

Optimizing Operational Resilience and Protecting Digital Assets

These solutions empower organizations to protect their digital assets and optimize operational resilience. By addressing a broad range of risks – from data integrity to business continuity – ServiceNow enables companies to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep their critical applications running smoothly.

The Autonomous Future of Enterprise Security

CISOs today are expected to go beyond managing threats; they’re also tasked with enabling business resilience. Together, these new agents, capabilities, and partnerships build the foundation for a resilient, self‑defending security framework – where systems autonomously manage risk, protect the business, and ensure compliance. As the trusted platform of leading organizations worldwide, ServiceNow is accelerating the transformation of security operations across industries, making organizations more resilient, proactive, and secure in the face of an ever‑evolving threat landscape.

Powering Autonomous Security with the ServiceNow AI Platform

All of this is powered by the ServiceNow AI Platform, which unifies intelligence and action across the enterprise. With AI Control Tower and Workflow Data Fabric at its core, the platform delivers a single system of action that breaks down silos, accelerates decision‑making, and operationalizes resilience at scale.