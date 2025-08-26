Selsmart Expands to Over 25 Cities, Targets Rs. 500 Crore Revenue by FY26

Attero’s direct to consumer take-back platform, Selsmart, has scaled up its operations across more than 25 cities, strengthening its position as the largest direct to consumer used electronics collection network in India. With a sharp focus on accessibility and convenience, Selsmart is now clocking over 30,000 monthly orders and has laid out a clear roadmap to reach 150,000 monthly orders and Rs. 500 crore revenue run rate with 75,000 metric tons of e-waste by March 2026. The platform also expects to grow its user base sixfold, from half a million currently to over 3 million by the end of this calendar year.

Based on current volumes, Selsmart is set to process over 15,000 metric tons of e-waste annually and is already operating at a revenue run-rate of Rs. 100 crore. Launched in mid-2024, Selsmart was built to solve a growing gap in India’s waste infrastructure – how to get unused electronics out of homes, shops, and offices, and into verified recycling channels. The model blends convenience, door step pick-up, instant digital payout, end-to-end traceability, and allows anyone to schedule a pickup in a few clicks.

As part of this integration, Selsmart has signed up with three leading air-conditioning majors to manage their complete offline and webstore exchange programmes, partnered with two large MNCs to run the full trade-in process for their electronics category at the webstore level, and joined hands with two home appliances majors to offer consumers vouchers and coupons for new sales at their brand stores both online and offline.

Building a Circular Economy

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Attero, said: "What we are building with Selsmart is infrastructure that speaks to the future. The real value lies not just in the numbers, but in how we are shifting behaviour at the ground level. We have made it easy for people and businesses to take the right step with their old electronics. Every device picked up through the platform is one less item headed for a landfill and one more step toward recovering materials that India otherwise imports. It is smart, local, and built for scale."

Expansion into additional Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations is already in progress, with a strong focus on keeping the service simple, and convenient for end users. Selsmart feeds directly into Attero’s patented recycling technology, which is designed to recover metals such as gold, silver, cobalt, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements from discarded electronics with world-class efficiency.

Powering a Global Circular Economy

Attero, India's largest e-waste recycling company and the world’s most advanced recycler of lithium-ion batteries, currently holds 46+ global patents and operates with metal recovery rates as high as 98% for 99.9% pure critical materials. The company’s closed-loop recycling infrastructure is fully compliant with global environmental standards and is engineered to reduce India’s dependence on raw material imports while creating value from domestic waste.

Outlook

Selsmart’s rapid expansion marks a pivotal moment for India’s e-waste management landscape. By formalizing and digitizing the collection of used electronics, the platform is not only providing convenience to consumers but also addressing a critical environmental and economic challenge. As the service scales, it is poised to significantly increase the volume of e-waste entering certified recycling streams, reducing the country's reliance on raw material imports and reinforcing a sustainable, circular economy.

