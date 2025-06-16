Securonix Acquires ThreatQuotient to Reinvent AI-Powered Threat Response

Securonix has acquired ThreatQuotient, the company behind the external threat intelligence platform ThreatQ. This strategic move unifies Securonix’s Agentic AI SIEM with ThreatQuotient’s curated threat intelligence to create a comprehensive, modular, and AI-powered platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).

Advertisment

The combination brings together internal and external threat analytics in a single platform. Unlike traditional bolt-on solutions, this integrated approach provides unified visibility, accelerated response, and contextual clarity for security teams operating in high-risk, real-time environments.

"Bringing threat intelligence management and SIEM together in a unified platform is a game changer. We’ve already seen the value of deeply enriched advanced analytics and detection in our Securonix SIEM environment—but coupling that with integrated threat curation, prioritization, and response should help customers move even faster. It means fewer swivel-chair investigations, more accurate triage, and greater confidence that security analysts are working with the most relevant threats. This kind of integration has the potential to accelerate the ability to detect, respond, and stay ahead," said Marcel Jonker, Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Cambia Health Systems.

Accelerating SOC Modernization Through Agentic AI

Advertisment

The combined platform aims to reduce Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) by up to 70%, integrating curated threat data and AI automation to filter false positives, enrich alerts with actionable insights, and streamline investigations. The automation of threat sweeps and incident response further minimises manual overhead and enables faster containment.

"Security teams are drowning in noise and struggling to keep up with evolving threats," said Kash Shaikh, CEO and President of Securonix. "This acquisition brings together Securonix’s Agentic AI-driven Platform with ThreatQuotient’s deep threat intelligence to deliver clarity, speed, and automated workflows to our customers, reducing false positives by up to 90%. Together, we’re building the modern SOC Platform—proactive, intelligent, and built for what’s next."

Kash added, "Securonix and ThreatQuotient bring together complementary strengths—deep innovation across internal and external threat domains, and a shared commitment to innovation and customer service. Both companies serve enterprise and government customers as well as managed security service providers (MSSPs), and we’re excited to welcome the talented ThreatQuotient team and their customers to Securonix."

Advertisment

Purpose-Built for Analysts. Proven Against Real-World Threats

ThreatQuotient’s Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) delivers curated, contextualized threat intelligence that enables timely decision-making. Combined with Securonix’s Agentic AI-based SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and Data Pipeline Manager, customers can shift from reactive defense to real-time, behavior-driven security operations.

The combined solution offers:

Advertisment

Unified visibility by integrating Securonix real-time analytics with ThreatQuotient intelligence to produce high-context alerts.

Preemptive threat response with automated enrichment of IoCs, blocking up to 90% of repeat attacks before they begin.

Smart automation of repetitive tasks, enabling teams to focus on high-impact threats while reducing triage time.

Flexible deployment, offering ThreatQ as a standalone solution or integrated with Securonix’s platform, across SaaS or on-premise environments.

Accelerated product innovation with a shared roadmap focused on Agentic AI and deeper integrations.

What It Means for Customers and Partners

For ThreatQuotient customers, the acquisition promises increased scale, access to Securonix’s global Threat Labs, and continued service with zero disruption. Integration will also unlock enriched access to Securonix’s SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA tools, while preserving standalone value.

Advertisment

"Enterprises, government institutions and managed security service providers rely on ThreatQuotient to protect their mission critical businesses. Joining Securonix marks a powerful new chapter for ThreatQuotient. By uniting our strengths, we can accelerate innovation, expand our reach, and deliver greater value to our customers. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited for what’s ahead," said John Czupak, CEO of ThreatQuotient.

BTIG, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor to ThreatQuotient. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to Securonix.