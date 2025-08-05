SAP Labs Bets Big on India with New €194M Bengaluru Campus

SAP Labs India today inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru, underscoring its long-term commitment to India as a strategic hub for innovation and growth. With a projected capacity of 15,000 professionals and a planned investment of €194 million across all phases, the new campus is one of SAP’s largest globally.

Strategically located near Bengaluru International Airport, the SAP Labs India Innovation Park reinforces the country’s pivotal role in SAP’s global R&D and innovation network. The inauguration was led by Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw ( joining virtually), Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Priyank Kharge, State IT Minister, Karnataka, Thomas Saueressig, Executive Board Member, SAP SE, Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India and Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India.

“India’s rise as a global technology powerhouse is not just a story of scale—it’s a story of ingenuity, resilience, and relentless innovation,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India and Head of Customer Innovation Services, SAP. “Over the last 27 years, SAP has had the privilege of being part of this extraordinary journey—witnessing firsthand how India’s talent has redefined what’s possible in enterprise technology. The launch of this campus marks a new chapter in that shared story. It is a testament to our continued belief in India’s potential to lead the world in breakthrough innovation, built on the foundation of trust, purpose, and progress. Designed to house 15,000 future-focused professionals, this campus is where customer-centric innovation meets employee well-being, where sustainability meets scale, and where SAP’s commitment to India’s growth story deepens—not just for today, but for decades to come.”

“This campus is a strategic asset in SAP’s global portfolio, enabling us to lead with innovation, and purpose,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for Customer Services and Delivery. “It is a global innovation hub that will help our customers move from insight to action with enterprise-grade AI, data, and application created right here in India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah noted, “India is rapidly emerging as a global technology powerhouse and is not just adopting innovation, but actively building it. SAP Labs India’s new campus stands as a strong testimony to this momentum. It reflects the growing role of Karnataka and India as epicentres of tech talent and innovation for the world.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “SAP Labs India Innovation Park in Bengaluru is a timely investment in India’s growth story. It is anchored in PM Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’. This campus reflects global confidence in India’s talent and innovation ecosystem. It will further boost India’s position as a trusted technology partner.”

A Campus Designed for the Future

The new Bengaluru facility houses India’s second SAP Experience Centre—an immersive space that allows customers to witness enterprise solutions in real-world use cases. It also features S.Market, an AI-powered, autonomous micro-market developed with Compass Group. This walk-in, walk-out store uses UPI for payments and serves both as a convenience point and a live demonstration of SAP’s retail technology.

Sustainability and accessibility are integrated throughout the campus. It includes a 2.5-acre rainwater retention lake, solar infrastructure, smart waste systems, and over 2,000 native trees. Inclusive features like braille signage, tactile paths, ramps, auditory cues, and gender-neutral restrooms make the space accessible for all. Wellness features—such as sensory rooms, nap pods, lactation rooms, and a crèche—ensure a supportive work environment.

Strategic Announcements and Academic Collaborations

To mark the inauguration, SAP Labs India announced several key partnerships with leading academic institutions:

AI Career Accelerator Programme : SAP committed EUR 100,000 to launch this programme in partnership with EduBridge. The initiative will train over 400 students from underserved communities for AI-enabled roles, contributing to inclusive digital upskilling.

: SAP committed EUR 100,000 to launch this programme in partnership with EduBridge. The initiative will train over 400 students from underserved communities for AI-enabled roles, contributing to inclusive digital upskilling. Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) : SAP will collaborate with GSV on joint curriculum development, research, and professional training. The MoU includes executive programs and hands-on exposure for students and faculty.

: SAP will collaborate with GSV on joint curriculum development, research, and professional training. The MoU includes executive programs and hands-on exposure for students and faculty. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) : SAP and IIT Madras will jointly explore AI-driven brain research, leveraging public data to predict health conditions and suggest treatment. This initiative, led by the IITM Brain Centre and SAP experts, focuses on innovations in HealthTech using the Data Flywheel approach.

: SAP and IIT Madras will jointly explore AI-driven brain research, leveraging public data to predict health conditions and suggest treatment. This initiative, led by the IITM Brain Centre and SAP experts, focuses on innovations in HealthTech using the Data Flywheel approach. Technical University of Munich (TUM): SAP and TUM plan to extend their successful Germany-based partnership to SAP Labs India. The collaboration will advance research in

Quantum Computing: Driving innovation through optimisation technologies.

Data Flywheel in HealthTech: Enhancing digital healthcare solutions.

Physical AI: Blending real and artificial intelligence for smarter systems.

Subject to regulatory approvals, TUM also plans to establish a research office at SAP Labs India Innovation Park, fostering deeper collaboration between academia and industry.

India: The Heart of SAP’s Innovation

With over 17,300 employees, India is SAP’s second-largest talent base after its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. In addition to Bengaluru, SAP maintains offices in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The Whitefield campus will continue to remain an important strategic site.

India plays a vital role in SAP’s global innovation agenda, with strong capabilities across Product Engineering, Customer Services, and Enterprise Support. The new campus not only represents a major expansion but also a long-term vision where innovation, inclusivity, and impact converge.