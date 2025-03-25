Samsung Co-CEO Han Jong-hee Passes Away at 63, Leaving a Legacy of Innovation

The world of consumer electronics woke up to a tragic news. Samsung’s Co-CEO Han Jong-hee, according to multiple news reports, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 63. Han was a veteran in the consumer electronics industry, sustaining and priming Samsung’s dominance in the global television and smartphone markets.

Rising Through the Ranks

In a career spanning four decades, Han had seen the very genesis of the consumer electronics industry. He joined Samsung in the 1980s and clawed his way up from entry roles to leadership positions. He had the unique distinction of pivoting Samsung into a major television company and holding the top global sales spot for 12 straight years. He was instrumental in Samsung making a mark with breakthrough developments in QLED and MicroLED display screens. These innovations reimagined home entertainment and earned Samsung its reputation for cutting-edge displays.

In 2022, Han became the vice chairman and Co-CEO. This gave him a broader canvas to leverage his tons of experience. He shared his leadership responsibilities with co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun, who is currently leading the company’s semiconductor business. Han took charge of Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices division created a diversified portfolio of products, and challenged Apple with innovations far ahead of time. He also strategically combatted the supply chain issues, ensuring friction-free operations.

A Legacy of Innovation

Han will be remembered for his key contributions to Samsung, and he gave much-needed leadership leverage for Samsung at a time when the consumer electronics industry was going through a transformation at scale. Many manufacturers succumbed to pressures, but Samsung with a very balanced portfolio of products consistently delivered –thanks to Han, who championed investments in AI-powered devices, smart homes, and foldable smartphone technology. Han’s aspirations extended beyond products—he is often credited for fostering a culture of inclusivity, and innovation and empowering employees to go beyond the obvious.

As the tech world reflects on Han’s contributions, his impact on Samsung and the broader consumer electronics industry will be felt deep in the years to come. Han’s legacy will forever remain in Samsung’s DNA—and of course in living rooms across the world. His persistent pursuit of progress ensures that his influence will endure long beyond his lifetime.

A Career That Was: The Journey of Han Jong-hee

1988 – Joined Samsung Electronics in the Video Division.

2011 – Led the Product R&D Team, Visual Display Business.

2013 – Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business.

2017 – Head of the Visual Display Business.

2021 – Head of Device eXperience (DX).

2022 – Vice Chairman & Co-CEO of Samsung Electronics.

2025 (March 25) – Passed away at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest.