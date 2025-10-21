Salesforce, Stripe, OpenAI Unite To Power Agentic Commerce

Salesforce has partnered with Stripe and OpenAI to introduce a new chapter in digital commerce, leveraging the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to bring AI-driven, conversational checkout experiences to businesses globally. The collaboration aims to help merchants on Agentforce Commerce create faster, more intuitive, and secure purchase journeys using advanced AI assistants and automation.

At the heart of the partnership lies Instant Checkout, which integrates OpenAI’s conversational models and Stripe’s secure transaction systems into a single, unified architecture. This allows shoppers to discover, chat, and purchase — all within conversational interfaces like ChatGPT — while enabling retailers to maintain complete control over their data, payments, and customer relationships.

Redefining The Shopping Experience With AI Agents

Nitin Mangtani, GM of Commerce Cloud and Retail at Salesforce, emphasised how the collaboration accelerates a new era of retail innovation: "Through our collaboration with Stripe and OpenAI on the ACP, we are delivering the unified system designed for the future of agentic commerce, creating a dramatically faster and more personalised path to purchase."

The Agentic Commerce Protocol, co-developed by Stripe and OpenAI, establishes a standardised framework for merchants interacting with AI agents. This helps convert customer intent into immediate action, with transactions completed securely using Stripe’s Link and tokenised payments infrastructure.

Merchants Gain Speed, Control, And New Channels

Early adopters of Agentforce Commerce can benefit from enhanced sales, faster conversions, and reduced operational overheads. Through automated processes — from product discovery to checkout—businesses can scale digital interactions without losing ownership of crucial touchpoints.

Maia Josebachvili, Chief Revenue Officer of AI at Stripe, noted, "Together with OpenAI, we’re enabling businesses to reach millions of new buyers by helping turn discovery into purchase inside ChatGPT."

This model supports AI-enabled engagement right where customers spend time—shifting from static online storefronts to dynamic AI-led shopping interactions.

Powering The Future Of Agentic Retail

Salesforce’s Agentforce Commerce now connects seamlessly with ACP and Stripe, ensuring continuous, privacy-compliant transactions backed by AI reasoning and secure payment rails. The collaboration sets the foundation for agentic commerce, where AI tools autonomously assist, transact, and personalise experiences across digital ecosystems.

With this foundation, the ecosystem of merchants using Salesforce can now:

Offer guided, conversational shopping powered by OpenAI’s frontier models.

Use Agentforce’s unified data fabric to track post-purchase workflows inside Customer 360.

Enable instant AI-assisted purchases within ChatGPT’s marketplace.

This marks a significant step towards the Agentic Enterprise vision—where work, sales, and commerce blend seamlessly through AI-powered collaboration, trust, and intelligence.