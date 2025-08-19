Salesforce Research: 75% of APAC CFOs Believe AI Agents Will Drive Revenue and Transform Existing Organizational Structures

Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Asia Pacific (APAC) have fundamentally shifted their approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to new research from Salesforce, moving from cautious spenders to strategic investors who are betting on AI not just for cost-cutting, but as a crucial engine for long-term revenue growth.

A striking 63% of APAC CFOs reported having a conservative AI strategy in 2020. Fast forward to today, and that number has plummeted to a mere 3%. This rapid transformation highlights a widespread recognition among financial leaders that AI is no longer just an emerging technology but a crucial tool for enhancing efficiency, optimizing operations, and, critically, driving long-term growth.

AI Agents Reshaping Tech Investment ROI

CFOs' fundamental rethinking of tech investment ROI, according to the data, explains this transformation. Half (50%) of APAC CFOs say AI agents—digital labor capable of performing tasks autonomously—are changing how they evaluate ROI, measuring the success of technology investments beyond traditional metrics to encompass a broader range of business outcomes.

“The introduction of digital labor isn’t just a technical upgrade—it represents a decisive and strategic shift for CFOs,” said Robin Washington, President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Salesforce. “With AI agents, we’re not merely transforming business models; we’re fundamentally reshaping the entire scope of the CFO function. This demands a new mindset as we expand beyond financial stewards to also become architects of agentic enterprise value.

Last year, in fact, 65% of global CFOs faced pressure to accelerate tech investment ROI. Today, they recognize the value of AI isn’t just about short-term cost-cutting, but also long-term business outcomes like revenue generation, productivity gains and improved decision-making – things AI agents are uniquely suited to improve.

Key Findings: By the Numbers

APAC CFOs Are Ditching Conservative AI Strategies

Five years ago, almost two-thirds (63%) of CFOs in APAC adhered to a conservative AI strategy and a third (33%) did so until just two years ago.

Now, just 3% of APAC CFOs maintain a conservative AI strategy, and a third have officially adopted an aggressive approach.

APAC CFOs Dedicate Nearly a Quarter of Their AI Budget to Agents

On average, APAC CFOs report dedicating 23% of their current, total AI budget on AI agents.

60% of APAC CFOs say AI agents/digital labor are critical, and will continue to be critical, to compete in the current economic environment.

62% of APAC CFOs say AI agents/digital labor is changing their perspective on how their business spends money.

Almost a third (32%) say AI requires them to have a bolder mindset around technology investments.

AI Agents Both Reduce Costs and Boost Revenue

75% of APAC CFOs believe that AI agents will not only cut costs, but drive revenue.

CFOs implementing AI agents expect agents will increase company revenue by almost 20%.

77% of APAC CFOs say AI agents will transform their business model.

58% of APAC CFOs think AI agents will take on more strategic work than routine tasks.

APAC CFOs Embrace AI As a Strategic Partner

83% of APAC CFOs are increasingly using AI to make business decisions.

The top three tasks APAC CFOs are delegating to AI agents are risk assessments (85%), financial forecasting (65%), and profitability assessments (58%).

Redefining ROI: From Short-Term to Long-Term Success

50% of APAC CFOs say AI agents change how they evaluate ROI.

Top factors to evaluate AI ROI in APAC now include productivity improvements (#1), risk and compliance improvements (#2), and cost savings or avoidance (#3).

Methodology

Salesforce used an anonymous online survey of 1,502 business executives to conduct this research, as well as qualitative interviews with 40 senior executives across Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States Australia, France, Germany, UK, US, and New Zealand.