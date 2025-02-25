Salesforce Announces the First Edition of The Great India AI Summit

Salesforce, the AI CRM major, is all set to host The Great India AI Summit, a landmark virtual event designed to equip businesses with advanced AI strategies, real-world success stories, and hands-on learning experiences.

Advertisment

As AI revolutionizes industries at an unprecedented pace, this summit will bring together India’s most influential business leaders, AI pioneers, and industry experts to explore how AI is redefining Sales, Marketing, Service, and IT. From enhancing productivity to driving innovation and unlocking business growth, AI is no longer the future—it is the present, and companies that embrace it today will lead tomorrow.

What to Expect at The Great India AI Summit?

Leadership and strategy conversations: Hear from leaders like Arundhati Bhattacharya, Leander Paes, and Devdutt Pattanaik, as they share their unique perspectives on AI, leadership, and high-performance strategy.

Advertisment

Trailblazing keynotes & expert-led sessions: Learn from top leaders at Salesforce, Mahindra Group, Accenture, PwC India, and other industry trailblazers about how AI is reshaping business in India and beyond.

Exclusive AI masterclass & certification and Real-world AI success stories: Hands-on expertise with a specialized AI implementation masterclass by upGrad, and earn an official AI Certification to accelerate your career.

Speaking about the significance of AI in India’s growth, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce - India and South Asia, said, "As AI reshapes industries at an unprecedented pace, its potential to drive innovation, enhance workforce capabilities, and build business resilience is undeniable. However, the challenge for many organizations is not just understanding AI’s possibilities, but knowing where to start and how to scale effectively.To truly harness AI’s power, businesses need more than just technology—they need a clear strategy, practical insights, and a roadmap for responsible adoption. The Great India AI Summit is designed to bridge that gap—by fostering knowledge-sharing, showcasing real-world applications, and equipping leaders with actionable strategies, we can empower organizations to confidently navigate their AI journey and chart a path for long-term success."

Advertisment

The Great India AI Summit is your chance to gain actionable insights, industry connections, and exclusive AI training to stay ahead in the AI-powered economy. For more details and registration, visit: The Great India AI Summit.