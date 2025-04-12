SahiBandhu Rebrands as Manipal Fintech to Drive Next-Gen Finance

SahiBandhu, India’s most trusted gold loan enablement platform, has officially rebranded as Manipal Fintech Private Limited. This strategic transformation signals the company’s accelerated growth, future-oriented business vision, and its continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge, tech-enabled financial solutions. Anchored in the core values of the Manipal Group, the move marks a shift toward innovation, agility, and scalable expansion.

Over the years, SahiBandhu built a strong reputation in the gold loan segment by creating a reliable ecosystem that facilitated seamless lending in partnership with leading banks across India. The transition to Manipal Fintech reflects the company’s vision to go beyond gold loans and provide broader, technology-led financial services that are inclusive and accessible.

Scaling Financial Access Through Tech-Led Transformation

Announcing the rebranding, Puja Singh, CEO of Manipal Fintech, said, “The transition to Manipal Fintech is more than a rebranding; it reflects the evolution we’ve undergone and the future we are building. We’ve earned the trust of our customers and partners through secure, transparent gold loan services. Now, we’re expanding our reach to make finance more seamless and inclusive for every Indian. With the Manipal Group’s legacy behind us, we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of financial innovation.”

The rebranding underlines the company’s strategic roadmap, including:

Expanding into adjacent financial service categories

Strengthening fintech infrastructure

Enhancing reach in untapped geographies

Deepening partnerships across the financial ecosystem

With this renewed identity, Manipal Fintech aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and today’s digital financial expectations, delivering smarter, faster, and more inclusive services.

As part of this evolution, the company has also unveiled a refreshed visual identity. The new logo features a bird shaped like the letter ‘M’—a symbol of progress, financial freedom, and upward momentum. The blue gradient reflects digital agility, while the gold gradient signifies trust, value creation, and sustainable growth.

Manipal Fintech is set to redefine financial enablement in India, staying true to its roots while embracing the future.