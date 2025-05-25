Sabre Bengaluru GCC Marks 20 Years as Strategic Innovation Hub

Sabre Corporation’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary this May 2025, commemorating 20 years of excellence, deep-tech expertise, and a deep focus on customer-first innovation.

Sabre Bengaluru GCC: A Two-Decade Journey of Travel Tech Leadership

Over the past two decades, what began as a delivery centre in India has become one of the company’s strategic innovation hubs, at the heart of its global technology ecosystem. The centre, in collaboration with its peer GCCs around the world, has helped build and scale several core platforms for Sabre over the years, including SabreMosaic, Sabre Travel AI in partnership with Google, and Revenue Optimizer—powering leading airlines, agencies, and hotels around the world. Engineers, architects, data scientists, and product owners at Sabre Bengaluru GCC handle a large part of the AI-based forecasting, intelligent retailing, dynamic pricing, and personalized offer management, which is redefining how travel providers across the globe engage with millions of customers every day.

Kurt Ekert, President and CEO of Sabre, said: “The Sabre Bengaluru team’s 20-year journey demonstrates their innovative spirit, unwavering collaboration, and relentless drive to push the boundaries of what’s possible. They have consistently led from the front in pioneering the next generation of travel technology.”

Driving AI Innovation and Cloud Transformation in the Travel Industry

Underpinning the centre’s growth is a culture that brings product, engineering, design, operations, customer support, consulting, and delivery together under one roof. In recent years, Bengaluru GCC has assumed responsibility for more customer-facing products and mission-critical systems. Its contributions directly shape Sabre’s global roadmap, influencing platform modernization, cloud migration, and the next wave of AI-driven solutions.

Shawn Williams, Chief Administrative Officer, Sabre, said: “Sabre Bengaluru GCC’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities has set a new benchmark for excellence. The team’s creativity and commitment to a vibrant and inclusive environment have driven growth throughout its 20-year journey, and I look forward to what they achieve in the next 20 years and beyond.”

Looking ahead, Sabre Bengaluru GCC’s roadmap centres on three pillars:

• Deep-Tech Leadership: Accelerating capabilities in AI, machine learning, cloud-native architectures, and platform modernization to power next-generation personalization, intelligent offer management, and dynamic pricing.

• Talent & Culture: Doubling down on skilling programs, leadership development, and continuing to build an inclusive workforce that thrives on creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning.

• Innovation Enablement: Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, with rapid prototyping labs and cross-functional innovation events to co-create solutions with customers and partners.

“As we celebrate 20 years of innovation, growth, and impact in India, I am incredibly proud of the centre’s achievements and excited about the journey ahead,” said Rency Mathew, Managing Director, Sabre Bengaluru & People Leader, South Asia. “Our vision for the next decade is to fortify Bengaluru GCC not just as a centre of excellence for delivery, but as a key driver for strategic growth and innovation for Sabre globally. By investing in advanced AI, cloud, data science, and our people, we will continue to deliver measurable, strategic value that drives both top-line growth and operational efficiency.”

Since its inception in 2005, Sabre Bengaluru GCC has been a significant force behind Sabre’s ability to deliver faster, scale smarter, and lead in an increasingly competitive global market. Its contributions have helped optimize cost structures, enabling greater reinvestment into high-growth areas such as AI, cloud, and next-generation platforms. More importantly, the centre has been instrumental in powering many of the solutions that drive revenue for Sabre and its customers worldwide, firmly establishing Bengaluru as a key engine for innovation and strategic growth.