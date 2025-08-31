Resume Misrepresentation Widespread in IT and Telecom, AuthBridge Report Reveals

AuthBridge, India’s largest authentication technology company, has released its latest Workforce Fraud Files – Issue H2 2025, based on six months of background verification data (October 2024 – March 2025). The report uncovers alarming levels of misrepresentation in IT and Telecom hiring, raising concerns for one of India’s fastest-growing employment segments.

Key Findings from the IT/ITES Sector

The IT/ITES sector recorded a 9.46% overall discrepancy rate, with nearly 1 in 5 resumes misrepresented. Topping the list of red flags were:

Inflated job titles

Exaggerated tenures

Unverifiable employers

False notice period claims

Alarmingly, employment checks flagged 7% discrepancies, with 1 in 20 IT professionals (4.99%) found moonlighting, and cases concentrated in remote and flexible work roles. Education discrepancies stood at 4.84%, with unverifiable institutions and degrees that did not align with claimed courses. Address mismatches were also significant, with 10.11% of IT hires providing unverifiable addresses.

Key Findings from the Telecom Sector

The Telecom sector reported an 11.34% overall discrepancy rate. The most prominent challenge was address verification failures (19%), driven by frequent relocations and unverifiable rented accommodations. The report also flagged:

1.3% of candidates in court record checks, mostly for minor legal cases or pending disputes.

6.7% with fake or unverifiable education credentials.

3.4% of candidates were moonlighting, particularly among field staff.

The report warns that such discrepancies not only pose compliance risks but also impact organizational productivity, security, and customer trust in a highly competitive digital-first economy.

A Call for Proactive Verification

"The IT and Telecom sectors are at the heart of India’s digital growth story, yet they are also becoming hotspots for workforce fraud. Resume inflation, moonlighting, and unverifiable credentials are clear signs that traditional hiring practices need urgent rethinking. Employers must move towards AI-powered, real-time, and ongoing verification models to safeguard their workforce integrity. Trust is no longer a one-time check at hiring; it has to be continuously earned and validated," said Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO, AuthBridge.

Wake-Up Call for India’s IT and Telecom Sectors

AuthBridge’s latest report serves as a critical wake-up call for India’s IT and Telecom sectors. The high rate of workforce fraud underscores a growing trust deficit in the hiring landscape, which can have serious consequences for businesses and customers. As the report's founder suggests, this trend highlights the urgent need for a paradigm shift from manual, one-time checks to continuous, tech-driven verification. By embracing AI-powered solutions, companies can build a foundation of trust, secure their operations, and ensure the integrity of their workforce in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

