RBI Transforms Lending with WSO2, Cuts Loan Time to Minutes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revolutionized the nation’s lending landscape by launching the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), a secure, centralized platform that streamlines access to financial data for lenders. Powered by WSO2’s API Management and Identity solutions, this groundbreaking initiative has slashed loan processing times from 4–6 weeks to just a few minutes—marking a transformative milestone in India’s financial services sector.

Overcoming Fragmentation in India’s Lending Ecosystem

Until recently, lenders in India faced the daunting challenge of sourcing both financial and non-financial data from a multitude of fragmented systems. Data silos spread across Central and State authorities, fintechs, techfins, account aggregators, credit bureaus, and digital identity authorities forced lenders to establish individual integrations with each provider. This not only made digital credit underwriting slow and cumbersome but also introduced significant operational inefficiencies and costs—ultimately impeding seamless digital lending.

WSO2-Powered ULI: A Unified, Inclusive Lending Framework

Recognizing these bottlenecks, the RBI and its innovation arm, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), aligned with India’s broader Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) vision. Their goal: to enable a more connected financial ecosystem that fosters innovations like embedded finance, AI-powered lending models, and real-time decision-making.

Leveraging WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 Identity Server, RBIH achieved: