Protectt.ai, i-exceed Partner to Secure Global Mobile Banking Apps

Protectt.ai, a leading full-stack mobile app security and fraud control platform, has announced a strategic partnership with i-exceed, a pioneer in low-code digital banking platforms. The alliance integrates Protectt.ai’s advanced mobile threat defense and runtime protection directly into i-exceed’s platform, empowering global BFSI enterprises to develop faster, safer, and regulation-compliant mobile apps.

As mobile-first strategies accelerate across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), the need for security to be embedded early in the development cycle has become critical. This partnership ensures security is integrated by design—rather than retrofitted—while streamlining app rollout and reducing operational risk.

Leveraging Competencies

Real-time Threat Defense – Instant protection from malware, fraud, and runtime attacks

Faster, Secure Development – Built-in protections that reduce time-to-market

Comprehensive Security Stack – Over 100 features for Android and iOS platforms

Global Compliance Ready – Aligned with RBI, SEBI, GDPR, OWASP, MAS, NIST, and other regulatory frameworks

Advanced Fraud Control – Real-time detection and prevention across critical touchpoint

In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, mobile app security cannot be an afterthought,” said Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO of Protectt.ai. “Our partnership with i-exceed represents a paradigm shift in how BFSI enterprises approach mobile app development. By embedding runtime protection directly into i-exceed’s platform, we’re enabling secure-by-design apps from day one—reducing risk while accelerating innovation.”

Security by Design for BFSI Innovation

With the partnership, i-exceed customers will be able to leverage built-in capabilities like Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), code obfuscation, and real-time analytics—without needing additional integrations or tools.

“At i-exceed, we are deeply committed to delivering secure, seamless mobile banking experiences,” said S. Sundararajan, CEO of i-exceed. “Our collaboration with Protectt.ai significantly enhances our mobile application runtime security posture. Together, we’re not just protecting apps—we’re redefining security standards for digital banking. This partnership reinforces trust, boosts performance, and strengthens defenses against emerging threats in the BFSI landscape.”

By combining i-exceed’s low-code agility with Protectt.ai’s robust threat defense, the partnership aims to set new global benchmarks for secure digital transformation in the financial services sector.