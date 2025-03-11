Pothys Swarna Mahal Partners with Salesforce to Enhance Customer Experience

Salesforce has forged a collaboration with Pothys Swarna Mahal, the premium jewellery business of the Pothys Group, to accelerate its digital transformation journey. This collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and deliver personalised shopping experiences through Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Commerce Cloud.

Aiming for an Omnichannel CX

Pothys Swarna Mahal envisions a digital-first future and has adopted a multi-channel strategy that seamlessly connects customer interactions across email, messaging, WhatsApp, video, chat, social media, and notifications. Integrating Salesforce’s AI-powered solutions improves customer engagement through targeted return-to-store campaigns, real-time promotions, and seamless customer support. The company has also initiated an omnichannel strategy to ensure a consistent and efficient experience across online and offline touchpoints, strengthening customer relationships and driving business growth across South India.

The collaboration enhances operational efficiency at Pothys Swarna Mahal through AI and automation. AI-powered service agents ensure faster response times, while data-driven insights enable more intelligent decision-making. Integrated appointment bookings and video-assisted selling enhance high-value customer interactions, while advanced SEO strengthens the brand’s digital presence. Additionally, adopting the Kanban method has optimised inventory control, minimising excess stock through just-in-time replenishment. AI-driven surveillance further improves workforce productivity and service quality.

Ashok Pothy, Founder-Director of Pothys Swarna Mahal, said: “At Pothys Swarna Mahal, we are committed to redefining the customer experience through innovation and technology. Collaborating with Salesforce has seamlessly integrated our service channel automation, AI-driven marketing, and omnichannel engagement to create a unified, personalised shopping journey. This partnership has enabled us to strengthen customer relationships, optimise operations, and drive business growth. With a 360-degree view of our customers, intelligent insights, and seamless online-to-offline interactions, we are setting new benchmarks in jewellery retail.”

Mankiran Chowhan, Vice President of Financial Services & Consumer Industries at Salesforce India, said: “As businesses continue to evolve in a digital-first world, delivering advanced, personalised customer experiences has never been more important. Our collaboration with Pothys Swarna Mahal is a testament to the power of AI-powered solutions in transforming retail experiences. By leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Commerce Cloud, Pothys Swarna Mahal is modernising its customer interactions, streamlining operations, and setting new benchmarks in the jewellery retail industry. We are excited to support them on this journey and look forward to enabling more businesses across India to harness the full potential of AI-driven innovation.”

Blending Brick & Digital

Looking ahead, Pothys Swarna Mahal plans to expand its technology investments by building a hybrid e-commerce system on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. This initiative will integrate online and offline sales, allowing customers to browse instant catalogs, make purchases online, and collect their jewellery from the nearest store. The company is also exploring possibilities to refine Digi Gold processes through AI and aims to drive 20% of its sales through digital channels by FY30.

Salesforce Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform, enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function. Agentforce represents the next evolution of Salesforce — a platform where AI agents work alongside humans, forming a digital workforce that amplifies and augments human capabilities while delivering results with unrivaled speed.