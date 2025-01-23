Pokémon GO Sees Revenue Plunge to $544M in 2024, a Steep Decline

Once a cultural sensation that captured millions worldwide, Pokémon Go’s golden days seem to be behind it. From meteoric growth in 2016 to peak performance in 2021, augmented reality mobile gaming has seen a steady decline in revenue and downloads over the past three years.

According to data from Betideas.com, Pokémon GO’s player spending fell to $544 million in 2024, marking its second-lowest revenue year since its inception.

Player Spending Dips Below Launch Year Levels

Niantic’s groundbreaking mobile game, once a juggernaut in the industry, is now grappling with dwindling interest and competition. Player spending has seen a three-year slump, fueled by diminishing excitement over new features, event fatigue, and a saturated mobile gaming market. Many players, feeling overwhelmed by constant updates, have explored other gaming options.

The game’s revenue trajectory paints a stark picture. After hitting an all-time high of $909.4 million in 2021, revenue began to drop significantly. By 2024, spending had plunged 40% compared to its peak, with player enthusiasm waning. Despite earning over half a billion dollars, the figures are a far cry from the world’s top-grossing mobile games.

In fact, 2024’s $544 million revenue positions it as the second-worst year in Pokémon GO’s history, surpassing only 2017 when revenue dipped to $444 million amid safety concerns. To put this into perspective, even the launch year of 2016 saw higher earnings, exceeding 2024’s total by $5.8 million.

US Players Lead Global Spending

Geographical shifts in spending trends have also reshaped the game’s landscape. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was the game’s largest market, generating $387 million—$5 million more than the Americas. However, the tide has turned in recent years.

Data from AppMagic reveals that in 2024, players from the Americas spent $257 million on in-app purchases, outpacing the APAC region by $54 million. Meanwhile, the EMEA region contributed $84 million to the annual total. This shift underscores a significant change in the game’s player base and spending dynamics. Despite its challenges, Pokémon GO still managed to secure its place among the top-grossing mobile games, ranking fifteenth in 2024, behind popular titles like Coin Master and Brawl Stars.

What Lies Ahead for Pokémon GO?

While the numbers point to a downward trend, Pokémon GO remains a prominent name in the gaming world. The challenge for Niantic will be to reignite the magic that once made it a global phenomenon and to adapt to the evolving preferences of mobile gamers. Whether through innovative updates or a fresh approach to gameplay, only time will tell if Pokémon GO can stage a comeback.

