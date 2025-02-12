PM Modi Co-Chairs Paris AI Summit Amid AI Policy Debates

A worldwide conference about artificial intelligence operates in France during the third AI Action Summit taking place in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will participate as co-chair at the event, representing a major milestone for Indian involvement in worldwide AI management practices.

The summit embraces traditions from the UK (2023) and Seoul (2024) as it establishes this edition against an escalating AI industry that experienced disruption through the Chinese model DeepSeek.

Summit Focus: AI for Public Good and Global Governance

The conference spans over two days to pursue three essential goals.

1. Expanding access to independent, safe, and reliable AI solutions.

2. Advancing environmentally sustainable AI development.

3. The development of efficient and inclusive worldwide governance dedicated to AI will be the main objective.

The event sessions will focus on five essential topics which include public service AI and global AI governance alongside innovation and culture and public service AI and trust in AI and work of tomorrow. At the summit, the establishment of a foundation focused on public interest AI with a special emphasis on Global South requirements will make a major announcement.

China’s AI Disruption: DeepSeek in the Spotlight

The emergence of DeepSeek represents a highly discussed shift in AI because this low-cost Chinese foundational model threatens the leadership of OpenAI and Microsoft as well as Google in the US AI market. DeepSeek operates at a state-of-the-art level although it operates with lower hardware capacity because of sanctions while it provides its services at reduced cost.

The alterations brought by this disruption brought executives to the highest levels of representation at the summit. The US commitment to AI leadership will be demonstrated through the participation of US Vice President JD Vance alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Microsoft President Brad Smith and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. China's representative Zhang Guoqing scheduled to attend the conference by holding President Xi Jinping's place since AI development stands as an essential point in geopolitical relations.

India’s AI Ambitions and Policy Roundtable

The Second India-France AI Policy Roundtable serves as a crucial side event that will gather the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru together with Nasscom and IndiaAI Mission to study AI policy correspondences between the two nations. The government of India has intensified its work to develop an advanced AI ecosystem in the country.

The IndiaAI Mission which consists of a ₹10,370 crore investment selected 10 companies to procure 18,693 GPUs exceeding their original goal of 10,000 GPUs. The initiative supports Indian efforts to build domestic large language models (LLMs).

India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the nation seeks to develop a first-class artificial intelligence model that will reflect Indian characteristics within a time frame of 4 to 8 months while establishing strong systems for fairness and ethical considerations.

Regulatory Approaches: A Global Balancing Act

The rapid growth of AI systems leads governments from across the world to deal with privacy issues along with bias problems and intellectual property rights concerns.

Within the European Union, they have developed strict regulations by creating risk-based definitions for different AI applications according to their intrusiveness.

The United Kingdom maintains minimal regulations for AI because they aim to promote innovation in this field.

The United States maintains a regulatory position that presently shares characteristics between regulation and deregulation.

China implements domestic regulations pertaining to AI with an objective to preserve its AI market control.

Indian AI policies focus on the protection of safety security and public trust as they address social media weaponization with AI and misinformation threats.

The Paris AI Summit serves as a vital moment for the governance of Artificial Intelligence at a worldwide scale. The developing AI ambitions of India and its regulatory direction will establish a major influence over global AI governance fundamentals during upcoming government policy discussions.

