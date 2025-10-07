Perplexity AI promotes Comet in sponsored posts targeting Chrome users

Perplexity AI has moved its Comet browser from a paid product to a free, globally available offering and is supporting that change with a targeted sponsored-post campaign aimed at Chrome users. The ads use short, largely unbranded copy and minimalist visuals and include direct lines such as “If you’re still using Chrome, you’re already behind” and “Google is jealous.” The company also states publicly that “Comet is now available to everyone in the world.” Promotional material lists several AI-driven conveniences and says millions joined the Comet waitlist over the past 84 days.
Bold, Minimal Ads in Comet’s Promotion
Perplexity’s sponsored posts rely on short, attention-grabbing copy and sparse visuals. The creative approach favors unbranded provocations over detailed product explanations; two literal examples shown below are “If you’re still using Chrome, you’re already behind.” and “Google is jealous.” Each post, ends with a call to action linking to perplexity.ai/comet.
Product change: free access and availability
The company recently announced, “Comet is now available to everyone in the world,” framing the removal of Comet’s paywall as the central product change. Previously the browser was available only to paid subscribers; the new positioning makes Comet free and opens sign-up to a global audience.
Multilingual reach and reported demand
The campaign includes Hindi-language creative that opens with: कोमेट ब्राउज़र आपके दैनिक कार्यप्रवाह को कैसे समर्थन दे सकता है: (How Comet Browser can support your daily workflow).
Features highlighted in promotional copy
Promotional copy lists a set of AI-orientated conveniences presented as automation and productivity aids. The capabilities included in the materials are:
summarize videos you’ve watched
close files and tabs not touched for days
group research tabs into collections
show who you are meeting with
check your schedule for you
Those items are presented as examples of the browser’s intelligent automation features rather than as a comprehensive product spec.
The campaign pairs feature-focused bullets with provocative taglines; one ongoing message in the materials reads, “The internet is better on Comet.” Together, the elements position Comet as a browser that aims to combine natural language understanding, summarisation and personal task management into the browsing experience—shifting the pitch from “traditional navigation” toward a productivity- and workflow-centred framing.
Over the past 84 days, millions of users have joined the Comet waitlist, reflecting the growing excitement around Perplexity’s AI-first approach to web browsing. This unprecedented demand underscores users’ interest in a browser that acts as a personal AI assistant, designed to automate workflows, enhance productivity, and deliver smarter web experiences.
Perplexity AI’s decision to make Comet free and accompany the move with a bold, unbranded campaign reflects a broader shift in how browsers are being positioned — not just as gateways to the web, but as intelligent assistants that understand context and streamline digital tasks. Whether this approach can truly challenge Chrome’s dominance remains to be seen, but Perplexity’s strategy clearly underscores a growing competition to reshape the future of web browsing through AI.