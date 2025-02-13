Perplexity AI Introduces Fellowship with Industry Leaders

Perplexity AI has introduced a new fellowship program for career advancement for professionals willing to develop their careers in artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Aravind Srinivas emphasized that the initiative will "focus on not just learning about AI but how to make good use of it and be prepared for a future where AI is increasingly capable of doing a lot of the knowledge work we do as humans today."



Advertisment

Fellowships provide hands-on experience with sessions and workshops created by professionals and assist the participants in the creation of AI applications with no coding experience. Participants in the program will include leaders in the industries such as NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Aaron Levy of the box, Ali Ghodasi of Databrix, Amjad Masad of Replat, and Bloomberg Beta's Roy Baht.



Applicants will have to submit their applications by February 28, 2025. Fellowships are designed for professionals in business, strategy, and medium-sized companies in Go-to-Market roles, requiring at least five years of experience and a strong interest in AI. Participants should be committed to two hours per week for virtual sessions. Fellows will also get access to a particular dull community and will get the perplexity enterprise Pro for their companies.

Apart from this initiative, Srinivas has demonstrated a strong commitment to AI development in India. Last month, he pledged $ 1 million and five hours per week to support a top-level team working on AI projects in the country, which is capable of returning to a group, that makes an AI company like Deepseek. And its model is capable of opening.

Advertisment

Srinivas is also focused on expanding Perplexity's presence in India and is actively recruiting talent to support the company's growth. He recently announced plans to hire a local lead to engage with partners and institutions in a startup-style role.

His dedication to AI's capacity in India is more clear from recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Srinivas met the Prime Minister at the AI summit in Paris yesterday and was the first to discuss the AI opportunities in the country in New Delhi in December 2024.



IIT Madras, an alumnus, Srinivas has an impressive background, working in deepmind, Google, and Openai, before being co-founder of AI. The company has attracted investment from major figures such as Jeff Bezos and organizations such as NVidia.

Advertisment

Also Read:

How Budget 2025 to Fuel AI, Digital Expansion, and GCC Growth in India