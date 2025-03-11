Paytm Introduces Excel UPI Statements for Smarter Financial Tracking

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited) added Excel format UPI statement download as a way to help users better track finances and prepare taxes. Users now have enhanced options to handle expenses efficiently because this new feature expands the existing PDF capability.

Streamlined Analysis with Excel Format

Paytm UPI users now have an improved functionality allowing them to obtain comprehensive transaction reports for specific date parameters or financial year periods. The software supports PDF alongside Excel formats that help users manage expenses and reconcile transactions, and prepare taxes in a more convenient way. Excel format provides streamlined data analysis and increases compatibility with financial tools, which makes it useful for individual users, as well as professionals alike.

Smart Features for Detailed Financial Insights

Paytm's Excel UPI statements include comprehensive details such as:

• Transaction notes added during payments

• Tags assigned for organized tracking and analysis

These features have received positive feedback from Chartered Accountants for simplifying their work and from tech-savvy users who leverage AI tools for personalized spending insights.

Effortless Download Process for Paytm UPI Users

The new feature is available in the 'Balance & History' section of the Paytm app. Users with Paytm UPI handles linked to Axis Bank (@ptaxis), Yes Bank (@ptyes), State Bank of India (@ptsbi), or HDFC

Bank (@pthdfc) can easily download their statements by:

1. Opening the Paytm App and navigating to the 'Balance & History' section.

2. Selecting 'Download UPI Statement' under payment history.

3. Choosing the desired date range.

4. Selecting 'Excel' as the format and tapping 'Download' to save the statement.

Leveraging Tech Innovations for Financial Control

"As pioneers in mobile payments, we constantly strive to enhance our users’ experience with innovative solutions," said a Paytm spokesperson. "With the introduction of UPI statement downloads in Excel format, we aim to provide our users with the flexibility they need for seamless financial management and analysis."

Expanding Paytm's Financial Ecosystem

In addition to the new Excel statement feature, Paytm continues to innovate with services such as:

• UPI Lite for small-value transactions

• RuPay Credit Card Linking for credit-based UPI payments

• Auto-pay for recurring bill payments

By integrating these capabilities, Paytm empowers users with a comprehensive toolkit for better financial control and smarter spending insights.