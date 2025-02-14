Papua New Guinea’s Air Niugini Selects Ramco Payce for Payroll Transformation.

Ramco Systems, the Chennai-based global payroll software provider, has secured a deal to implement its Payce platform for Air Niugini Limited, the national airline of Papua New Guinea.

Advertisment

Payce enables payroll tasks effortlessly in one centralized workspace. It can also review inputs, bulk upload data, address integration issues, process payroll, verify anomalies, and download reports—all in one place. In this case, Payce will streamline the payroll as well as the time and attendance operations for over 2000 of Air Niugini’s employees across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Fiji, and the Philippines.

This selection is a part of Air Niugini’s digital transformation initiative to replace its legacy ERP, HCM, and payroll systems with modern solutions, resulting in a fully integrated system that will enable them to expedite their strategic plans. Air Niugini, the National Airline of Papua New Guinea, operates a vast domestic network and an international network to Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region. From humble beginnings on the 1st of November 1973, the airline now has a fleet of Boeing 767s, 737's, Fokker 100 and 70, and Dash 8 Turboprop aircraft. The airline has embarked on a major fleet strategy commencing in 2025 through to 2028.

Reflecting on this development, Gary Seddon, Chief Executive Officer, of Air Niugini Limited, stated, "Our objective was to identify a forward-looking, multi-country platform that could serve as a cornerstone for an integrated system aligned with our modernisation and expansion strategies. Ramco Payce's ability to deliver actionable insights, combined with its seamless integration with our new ERP and HCM solutions, was instrumental in our decision. We are eager to leverage Ramco's Payce platform to enhance the employee experience and optimise payroll and time and attendance operations."

Advertisment

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, “Since its launch, Ramco Payce has been receiving an encouraging response from the market. We believe its domain friendly features, intuitive design, a modern user interface, all offered on a SaaS platform, make it a truly game-changing solution. We are happy to help Air Niugini embark on their payroll transformation. I am confident that Payce will not only automate payroll processing, but also provide powerful insights, propelling Air Niugini forward on their modernization journey.”

What Does HR Payroll Software Do?

If one looks at the HR Payroll software market, it is a segment of the broader Human Resource Management Software (HRMS) or Human Capital Management (HCM) market. This market essentially focuses on providing organizations with a range of solutions cutting across payroll, benefits, compliance, workforce data, and HR processes in an automated, efficient, and integrated manner. The HR Payroll Software is a key element in digital transformation in HR.