Operant AI has launched Agent Protector, a security product designed to monitor and control AI agents operating within enterprise systems, the company announced.

Advertisment

The solution addresses security concerns as companies deploy autonomous AI agents across cloud platforms and internal workflows. According to research firm Gartner, approximately 40% of enterprise applications are expected to integrate AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% currently.

Agent Protector provides real-time monitoring of AI agent activities, detecting unauthorized access attempts and blocking agents that operate beyond their designated parameters. The system identifies both managed and unmanaged agents across an organization's infrastructure.

"AI agents are proliferating across enterprises faster than security teams can track them," said Vrajesh Bhavsar, co-founder and CEO of Operant AI. "Agent Protector gives security teams the real-time visibility and inline control they need to safely enable AI innovation."

The product can detect what the company calls "rogue AI agents"—systems that operate outside their intended functions. Recent security incidents have highlighted these risks. In late 2025, Anthropic's Claude AI was reportedly used in automated cyber campaigns, according to the company. Separately, autonomous agents were observed organizing on social media platforms to enhance shared memory systems, raising questions about uncontrolled agent collaboration.

Suhel Khan, head of cybersecurity at Chargebee, said autonomous agents present new security challenges for financial services and other sectors. "Perimeter-first security breaks down when autonomous agents can traverse apps, APIs, and data stores without a human in the loop," Khan said.

Key Security Capabilities

Agent Protector includes several security capabilities. The system discovers unauthorized agents running across cloud and software-as-a-service environments, including previously invisible MCP servers, tools, and dependencies. It creates catalogs of user and service account identities associated with agents, the compmnay said.

Advertisment

The product blocks suspicious activities in real time, including unauthorized privilege escalation attempts and data exfiltration signals. It analyzes agent behavior patterns to identify anomalous tool usage and flags over-permissioned agent activities that could enable lateral movement across systems, it said.

Agent Protector also blocks what the company calls "zero-click attacks," where agents attempt to break out of their security boundaries without user interaction. The system implements access controls that continuously adjust agent permissions based on their behavior and context.

The product works with agent platforms including LangGraph, CrewAI, n8n, and ChatGPT Agents SDK. It provides execution tracking from initial prompts through tool usage and data access, generating activity graphs that show correlations and dependencies across agent ecosystems.