OpenAI Raises $110 Billion at $730 Billion Valuation, Expands Amazon and Nvidia Partnerships

OpenAI said it has raised $110 billion in new investment at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, as demand for artificial intelligence tools accelerates across consumers, businesses and developers.

Advertisment

The company said the round includes $30 billion each from SoftBank and Nvidia, and $50 billion from Amazon. It also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and secured next-generation inference compute capacity from Nvidia. Additional financial investors are expected to join as the fundraising progresses.

In a statement, OpenAI said the new capital will help it scale infrastructure, expand global distribution and strengthen its balance sheet to meet growing demand for AI products. The company said meeting demand requires three elements: compute capacity, distribution reach and capital.

As part of the Nvidia collaboration, OpenAI said it will use 3 gigawatts of dedicated inference capacity and 2 gigawatts of training capacity on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems. The expansion builds on Hopper and Blackwell systems already in operation across partners including Microsoft, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and CoreWeave.

OpenAI and Amazon also announced a multi-year strategic partnership aimed at accelerating AI adoption among enterprises, startups and consumers globally. Further details were shared in a separate release.

The funding comes as OpenAI reports rapid growth in product usage. The company said more than 900 million people use ChatGPT weekly, with over 50 million paying consumer subscribers. It added that January and February are on track to be the largest months for new subscriber additions in its history.

On the business side, OpenAI said more than 9 million paying users rely on ChatGPT for work-related tasks. It said startups, enterprises and government organisations are building on its platform to integrate AI into engineering, support, finance, sales and operations functions. Its Frontier platform is positioned as a way for companies to deploy and manage AI systems across teams.

Advertisment

OpenAI also highlighted growth in Codex, its coding-focused product. Weekly Codex users have more than tripled since the start of the year to 1.6 million, the company said.

The company said the new valuation increases the value of the OpenAI Foundation’s stake in OpenAI Group to over $180 billion, strengthening the nonprofit’s capacity to fund philanthropy in areas such as health research and AI resilience.

OpenAI said the funding and partnerships mark what it described as a new phase in which frontier AI moves from research into widespread daily use, with infrastructure scale becoming a defining competitive factor.