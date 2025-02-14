OpenAI Prepares for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5: Major AI Advancements Ahead

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has revealed the company’s roadmap for its next-generation AI models, including the much-anticipated GPT-4.5 and GPT-5. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman confirmed that GPT-4.5—internally known as Orion—will be the last model before OpenAI transitions to a unified AI system with GPT-5.

During his media appearance, Altman revealed the internal name of GPT-4.5 as Orion without supplying any technical information regarding the model. OpenAI operates on developing Orion as a substantial mid-range update that exceeds GPT-4 capabilities by as much as 100 times, based on available reports. The Verge reported that the particular model was trained through synthetic data manufactured by the o1 reasoning model.

GPT-5: A Unified AI Experience

Altman also stated that the upcoming GPT-5 by OpenAI would combine various AI abilities into a single platform which would eliminate the requirement for user selection of individual models.

"We want AI to 'just work' for you; we realise how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten," Altman wrote. "We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence."

GPT-5 will unite its features with both the GPT model series along with OpenAI's o-series reasoning system. Additional features such as voice recognition and canvas and search and deep research integration will enhance the smoothness of AI interaction through GPT-5.

Evolving ChatGPT with GPT-5

The future availability of GPT-5 led to Altman mentioning adjustments in the access options for users of ChatGPT. Free-tier users will obtain unlimited access to standard intelligence mode through their account but premium subscribers will receive advanced capabilities in higher intelligence settings.

The Role of o3 Reasoning Models

The o3-series reasoning models have their latest release in the form of o3-mini through paid subscriptions which started last month. The o3 model becomes unavailable as a standalone product because it functions as an AI-embedded component inside tools and agents. OpenAI uses its AI product "Deep Research" incorporating o3-series capabilities as part of current deployment. OpenAI advances AI integration by developing o3-series reasoning models to deliver seamless powerful user access.

