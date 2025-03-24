OpenAI and Meta in Talks with Reliance for AI Expansion in India

According to the reports, Reliance Industries, being one of India's largest corporations, is in discussion with OpenAI and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp-about prospective collaborations in AI. As mentioned in The Information, the tech titans are investigating methods by which they could leverage Reliance's infrastructure, market presence, and data resources to further their AI endeavors in India.OpenAI and Reliance Collaboration Opportunity

Advertisment

One of the important potential collaborations that are under review involves Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, whereby ChatGPT from OpenAI would be distributed to Indian customers. Also, OpenAI is considering cutting the $20 subscription fee for ChatGPT into a more feasible subscription price for Indian users.

Reliance might also provide OpenAI's AI models for enterprises via APIs. It plans to localhost all these AI models to enhance customer data security. This is expected to be in effect with a newly planned data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which Reliance intends to set up.

Meta’s AI Engagement with Reliance

The potential AI collaboration talks with Reliance Industries are also being undertaken by Meta. However, the specific terms of this discussion remain undisclosed. Still, Meta has shown an interest in consolidating its presence in India. Last year, reports indicated that Meta planned to set up its first data center in India, located on Reliance Industries’ campus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This would give Meta the ability to place 4-5 data nodes in various locations, enhancing its digital infrastructure in one of the largest internet markets in the world.

Advertisment

Meta’s VR Plans with Reliance Jio

In its discussions with Jio regarding a licensing agreement for Horizon, an extended-reality (XR) software, Meta in August 2024 was keen on providing Jio with ways to develop and supply a VR device and thereby proceed with the simultaneous jump in the business of VR and AR beyond its horizon. Being significant is the fresh news that Meta has invested in Jio Platforms. In April 2020, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio for a 9.99% stake.

Reliance’s AI Ambitions and Market Impact

Advertisment

Reliance's current focus is being directed towards much investment in the AI space. In September of the same year, a partnership was formed with Nvidia by the company so that they may consider building up the infrastructure necessary for large-scale applications in artificial intelligence. It was also in that particular year when Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance, announced plans to introduce AI systems similar to that of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

With its extensive telecom presence through Jio and a growing data center network, Reliance could play a vital role in helping OpenAI and Meta scale AI solutions for Indian languages, contemporary businesses, and consumers. This is all still in discussion, and no official agreements have been announced so far.

The fact is that the Indian AI market is going to take $17 billion to be valued in 2027; this creates a large opportunity for all the global technology firms willing to grow their AI business in this country.

Advertisment

Also Read: