OpenAI And Jony Ive Plan ChatGPT Audio Device To Rival AirPods

OpenAI’s long-rumoured move into hardware is beginning to take shape, and its first target appears to be one of Apple’s most successful products: AirPods.

According to multiple recent leaks, OpenAI is working on an AI-powered audio device, codenamed “Sweetpea, that could bring ChatGPT into users’ ears and pockets. The product, developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, signals OpenAI’s ambition to extend AI beyond apps and screens into always-on, ambient computing.

If the reports hold, this would mark OpenAI’s first serious attempt to compete directly with a consumer hardware giant and a major shift from software-only AI to physical products.

From Software To Hardware, With Audio At The Center

Since OpenAI confirmed its hardware partnership with Ive, speculation has swirled around what form the collaboration would take. The latest leaks suggest audio is the entry point.

Sweetpea is said to be designed as a ChatGPT-powered alternative to wireless earbuds, built to handle AI-driven interactions without relying on a smartphone screen. The device is reportedly positioned as a companion, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described internally as a “third device” that complements smartphones rather than replacing them.

The idea is simple but strategic: make AI accessible in moments when pulling out a phone feels unnecessary or intrusive.

Design As Strategy, Not Just Aesthetic

Design appears to be central to OpenAI’s hardware ambitions.

Leaks describe Sweetpea as featuring a “unique, unseen-before” design, with references to an egg-stone-shaped main device and removable pill-like components. While details remain limited, the emphasis on form echoes Ive’s long-held belief that technology should feel intuitive rather than intimidating.

That philosophy was reflected in Ive’s own words during an earlier conversation, where he said, “I love solutions that teeter on appearing, almost naïve, in their simplicity.” The goal, he added, is to build products users can engage with “almost without thought.

For OpenAI, that design-first approach could be critical in making AI feel less like a tool and more like a natural extension of daily life.

Custom Silicon And Control Over The Experience

Under the hood, Sweetpea is expected to rely on advanced custom silicon, with reports pointing to a 2 nm smartphone-class chip, potentially from Samsung’s Exynos lineup. The chip is also said to be customised to support AI-first interactions.

One notable claim is that the device could be capable of triggering iPhone actions through voice commands, effectively acting as an AI layer over existing ecosystems. If true, this would place OpenAI in direct competition with Apple’s tightly integrated hardware-software model.

Manufacturing is reportedly being handled by Foxconn, which has been asked to prepare multiple device categories by 2028, including audio, home-style products, and even pen-like devices.

Why Audio Matters For OpenAI’s AI Roadmap

Audio is not a random choice.

OpenAI has been steadily improving ChatGPT’s voice and audio capabilities, recognising that spoken interaction is often faster and more natural than typing. An audio-first device allows OpenAI to showcase those capabilities in a dedicated form factor, free from app store constraints or platform dependencies.

From hands-free note-taking and real-time queries to contextual awareness through microphones, such a device could open new use cases, especially for professionals who want AI assistance without constant screen engagement.

A High-Stakes Bet Against Apple

Sweetpea is reportedly being prioritised internally, with launch timelines extending to September 2028 and volume projections running into tens of millions of units. That scale alone underscores how seriously OpenAI is taking the hardware push.

Still, competing with Apple in audio hardware is no small challenge. AirPods benefit from deep ecosystem integration, brand loyalty, and years of refinement. OpenAI’s advantage, if any, lies in making AI feel meaningfully different, not just smarter, but more present.

As Altman put it when discussing early prototypes, “We have the prototypes. I can’t believe how jaw-droppingly good the work is and how exciting it is.”

Whether that excitement translates into a mass-market breakthrough remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: OpenAI’s next chapter is no longer confined to the cloud; it’s moving closer to the human ear.