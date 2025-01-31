Ola to Unveil Gen 3 Electric Scooters on Jan 31 with Big Upgrades

Ola Electric will introduce its lineage of the new Gen 3 electric scooter lineup On January 31. While emphasizing significant cost efficiency, the Bengaluru-based EV giant promises considerable performance, features, and design enhancements.

Just before the Gen 3 launch day, Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared that launching its Gen 3 scooters would be a real game changer on X. In his recent post, he said:

A Major Leap in EV Technology

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal took to X to tease the upcoming launch, stating: "Ringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We've significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way -- much higher performance, more features, and great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again."

As it is the predecessor to the Gen 3 platform the changes encompassed are to the battery pack, the motor, and the electronics. It will have an integrated battery, a magnetless motor, and compact electronics in the chassis. According to Ola, this would make the whole process 26 percent more efficient and 20 percent cheaper. The torque will be improved using magnetised electrical coils rather than a permanent magnet, with no magnet.

Innovation-Driven Cost Optimization

Aggarwal talks about the engineering improvements that will drive those savings in a Q2 earnings call with analysts. The company is revamping its motor architecture to save costs and improve power density. Moreover, Ola is trading its electronics platform to reduce the number of electronic control units (ECUs) into a custom single-board system. Among other things, the plastic layers in the battery have been eliminated, a move that makes it more efficient. On the other hand, Ola is also streamlining the manufacturing process to reduce fabrication costs and bring down the time taken for producing them.

What to Expect from Ola’s Gen 3 Scooters

With these developments, Ola Electric strives to become a key player in the EV business. With superior performance and design, the new Gen 3 lineup is expected to be also more cost-effective to manufacture which means their electric scooters would be easier on the wallet in the long run.

Today, On January 31 the unveiling will give us a better understanding of how these innovations play out in real-world performance and pricing. More updates are to come as Ola Electric takes another bold step into revolutionising the EV industry.

