Ola Electric Unveils Game-Changing EV Bike, Launch Set for February 5

The Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric established that the Company will lead India's electric vehicle evolution by introducing Ola's initial electric biking model. Aggarwal used the X platform to announce that the highly awaited event will happen on February 5 at 10:30 AM.

A Bold New Move in the EV Space

Bhavish Aggarwal appeared in an X video where he operated the Ola electric bike. Through the X video, Bhavish Aggarwal showed his eagerness about the upcoming release.

“The next phase of India’s EV revolution is here and it’s going to be much much bigger than what we’ve seen so far! Launching our bikes on 5th Feb at 10:30 am! Do watch.”

The social media post featured attractive pictures of the electric bike that showcased both its modern design and its advanced technological elements.

First Public Display in Bengaluru

Aggarwal arranged an early preview of the bike for EV enthusiasts at Ola’s Indiranagar store in Bengaluru during the evening of February 1 before the official release.

“Bringing this beauty to our Indiranagar store today! Come by 7 pm if you want to see it and maybe a short test ride too! Address on the website.”

Ola Electric Reclaims Market Leadership

The company made this statement after regaining its position as the top seller of electric two-wheelers in India. The company achieved 22,656 registrations in January which secured its position as India's leading EV brand.

Ola Electric showed a 65% monthly growth increase in January 2025 by leveraging its S1 lineup of products and its 4,000 stores across the country, allowing it to reach a 25% market segment.

A Vision for the Future

Ola Electric breaks new ground by developing an upcoming e-bike and presenting eight new Gen 3-based S1 scooters to the market. On January 31 eight new models became available between ₹79,999 to ₹1,69,999.

“With Gen 3, the company is taking a big leap forward in performance, safety, efficiency, and reliability,” Ola Electric stated.

Ola Electric implements these technological improvements to gain leadership in India's EV market while surpassing traditional automotive producers. The upcoming February 5 release of Ola Electric will determine whether the new bike reengineers how people move through cities.

