NxtGen Taps Dell, NVIDIA to Build India's Largest AI Factory

NxtGen AI has chosen Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions to build a large-scale dedicated AI factory they announced on Tuesday.

According to Dell, the project is aimed at expanding India’s AI infrastructure by supporting large-scale generative AI, agentic AI, and high-performance computing for enterprises, start-ups, and government programmes.

The deployment will feature over 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs integrated into Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers with liquid cooling technology, Dell said in a statement. NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU architecture represents the company's latest generation of processors designed specifically for AI workloads.

The infrastructure will also include NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs), which handle datacenter infrastructure tasks, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking designed for AI applications. The system will be complemented by Dell PowerEdge R670 servers and Dell PowerScale F710 storage systems to handle the massive data requirements of AI model training.

Dell will supply the core infrastructure through its Integrated Rack Scalable Systems, utilizing Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell IR5000 racks. Liquid cooling has become increasingly important for AI infrastructure as high-performance GPUs generate significant heat that traditional air cooling cannot efficiently manage.

Growing Market Presence

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA platform combines AI hardware, software, and services that can be deployed at scale in data centres and in locations close to where data is generated.

Dell reports having more than 3,000 customers globally using the platform, positioning the company as what it describes as "the top AI infrastructure provider."

“India's rapid AI growth demands strong, reliable, and future-ready infrastructure,” Manish Gupta, president and managing director of Dell Technologies India, said in a statement. “Dell Technologies is addressing this need through the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, designed to simplify and scale AI deployments across industries,” Gupta said adding that the collaboration with NxtGen would help Indian enterprises “deploy AI efficiently and cost-effectively.”

National AI Development

NxtGen's managing director and CEO A.S. Rajgopal in a statement said the project was a milestone for the country, calling it "India's largest AI model-training cluster, built and operated entirely within India's sovereign cloud framework."

Rajgopal also said that, Dell Technologies has played a key role in delivering the required scale, performance, and reliability. "Together, we are establishing the infrastructure for the next generation of Indian AI models and applications," he added.

The infrastructure will cater to a diverse range of clients, from start-ups to academic institutions and government entities. NxtGen's business model focuses on providing AI-as-a-Service, allowing organizations to access high-performance GPU computing capacity without building their own infrastructure.

"Dell's integration of NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure, including NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, provides the AI factory resources to help NxtGen accelerate this critical national capability," NVIDIA's managing director for Asia South, Vishal Dhupar said in a statement.

The deployment represents a significant expansion of India's national AI capability as the country seeks to develop its domestic artificial intelligence sector. NxtGen positions itself as a sovereign cloud provider, meaning it operates infrastructure within India's regulatory and data sovereignty framework.

The announcement comes as countries worldwide are investing heavily in domestic AI infrastructure, with national governments viewing AI capability as strategically important for economic competitiveness and technological sovereignty.