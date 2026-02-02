Nvidia Rejects Claims of OpenAI Rift as $100B Deal Comes Under Scrutiny

Nvidia has pushed back firmly against reports suggesting its ambitious investment plans with OpenAI are losing momentum. Speaking during a visit to Taipei, Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia, dismissed claims of friction between the two companies, calling them “nonsense” and reiterating Nvidia’s intent to back OpenAI’s next phase of growth.

The remarks follow a Wall Street Journal report that questioned whether Nvidia was reassessing its commitment to a proposed investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI, alongside plans to build 10 gigawatts of AI computing infrastructure for the company. According to the Journal, Huang has recently emphasised that the arrangement is nonbinding and has privately raised concerns about OpenAI’s business strategy, as well as the growing competitive pressure from rivals such as Anthropic and Google.

While the report suggested that Nvidia and OpenAI are rethinking the contours of their partnership, it stopped short of signalling a break. Instead, discussions are said to be narrowing toward a more traditional equity investment, still potentially worth tens of billions of dollars, but far smaller than the original headline figure.

Huang Reaffirms Nvidia’s Position

Asked directly about the Wall Street Journal report, Huang was unequivocal. According to Bloomberg, he said Nvidia will “definitely participate” in OpenAI’s latest funding round, describing it as a strong financial and strategic bet.

“We will invest a great deal of money,” Huang said. “I believe in OpenAI. The work that they do is incredible. They’re one of the most consequential companies of our time.”

Those comments underline Nvidia’s broader positioning in the AI ecosystem. As the dominant supplier of GPUs powering large-scale AI models, Nvidia has a vested interest in ensuring that leading AI developers continue to scale and that their infrastructure demands grow alongside them.

OpenAI Signals Continuity, Not Conflict

OpenAI, for its part, has sought to calm speculation. A spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the two companies are “actively working through the details of our partnership”, adding that Nvidia “has underpinned our breakthroughs from the start, powers our systems today, and will remain central as we scale what comes next.”

That framing suggests negotiation rather than retreat. In a market where AI infrastructure commitments can stretch into the tens of billions, flexibility is often built into early announcements. What’s changing, arguably, is not Nvidia’s interest in OpenAI, but the structure and timing of how capital and compute are deployed.

The episode highlights a broader reality of the AI boom: mega-deals are fluid by design. As competitive dynamics shift and capital requirements become clearer, even headline-grabbing partnerships are subject to recalibration. Nvidia’s public stance signals confidence in OpenAI’s long-term relevance, while the reported behind-the-scenes caution reflects a maturing market that is starting to ask harder questions about scale, returns, and strategic fit.

For now, Nvidia is making one thing clear: despite the noise, it does not see OpenAI as a sidelined bet but as a central player in the next chapter of AI.