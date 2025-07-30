NTT DATA and Mistral AI Partner for Secure Enterprise AI

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, and Mistral AI, a rising innovator in open-weight, high-performance generative AI (GenAI) models, today announced plans to jointly sell and deploy secure and private enterprise-grade AI solutions. This collaboration aims to foster strategic autonomy for clients.

The companies will integrate NTT DATA’s extensive GenAI and IT services portfolio, global delivery capabilities, industry expertise, and trusted client relationships with Mistral AI’s advanced generative AI models. Mistral AI's solutions are recognized for their efficiency, performance, and ability to empower enterprises.

Key Collaboration Areas

Initial focus areas for this strategic partnership include:

Sustainable and Secure AI Co-Development: The collaboration will focus on developing sustainable and highly secure private AI solutions specifically for organizations in regulated sectors, such as financial services, insurance, defense, and the public sector. They will provide end-to-end solutions, from infrastructure to business processes, powered by AI applications for clients operating on private clouds.

AI-Driven Innovation for IT Infrastructure & Customer Experience: NTT DATA and Mistral AI will pioneer the integration of Mistral AI technologies into NTT DATA’s customer experience platforms. This will begin with agentic AI call center solutions in Europe and Asia Pacific. Joint projects may also include the co-development of Large Language Models (LLMs) tailored for specific languages, further advancing AI innovation for local markets and specialized needs.

Go-To-Market Expansion: Both companies will jointly develop and execute regional go-to-market strategies. These strategies will be customized to the unique dynamics of countries including France, Luxembourg, Spain, Singapore, and Australia. End-to-end AI services will cover everything from use-case development and customization to implementation, support, and managed services. Dedicated sales teams will be assigned to address key client needs and priorities.

To drive innovation and ensure implementation excellence, NTT DATA will establish a Mistral AI Center of Excellence, staffed with subject matter experts and dedicated resources. Additionally, Mistral AI will launch a technical enablement and certification program for NTT DATA personnel.

Leadership Insights and Early Successes

“Collaborating with Mistral AI to bring trustworthy, impactful AI to market aligns with NTT DATA’s mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and Chief AI Officer, NTT DATA, Inc. “By joining forces with Mistral AI, we will harness the power of high-performing AI models combined with NTT DATA’s comprehensive AI capabilities, including our Smart AI Agent Ecosystem. In doing so, we can assure secure, scalable and sustainable deployments for enterprises across the globe.”

“By collaborating with a global leader in digital transformation like NTT DATA, we will bring our next-generation AI solutions into real-world business applications, with a strong focus on organizations that need the highest standards of data privacy in their AI journey,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI.

In one of the first joint projects, Dennemeyer, a leading full-service global provider for intellectual property (IP) management, has chosen Mistral AI and NTT DATA. This partnership will develop an AI-driven application for advanced patent searches and analyses, providing the technical layers to securely run AI workloads. “Dennemeyer continues to be a driving force in the digital transformation of the IP industry; a key aspect of this is strong partnerships with organizations like Mistral AI and NTT DATA, who bring a deep technical understanding of AI and its integration into business processes,” said Brochmann Laurent, Global Chief Digital Officer, Dennemeyer.

In another early effort, NTT DATA Luxembourg and Mistral AI will co-develop a sovereign platform in Luxembourg for clients in the regulated financial services and insurance industries. “This collaboration offers a landmark opportunity to accelerate the adoption of AI across the financial and insurance markets in Luxembourg and beyond,” said Olivier Posty, Head of France and Luxembourg, NTT DATA. “Together, we’re creating a full-stack platform that is ready to host critical financial applications.”