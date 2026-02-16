NPCI Extends 'UPI One World' Wallet To Delegates At India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, a five-day international conference being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and technology executives to discuss responsible AI development and deployment.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday extended its 'UPI One World' wallet service to international delegates attending the summit, enabling visitors from over 40 countries to make real-time digital payments without requiring an Indian bank account or mobile number.

"UPI is the world's largest real-time payment system. By extending the 'UPI One World' service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India's real-time payments ecosystem and Made in India technology," said Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth, NPCI, according to an official statement.

The pilot initiative allows foreign travelers to make Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions across India by scanning standard UPI QR codes. The wallet is accessible through authorized prepaid payment instrument issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion located in Hall 14 at Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, NPCI said.

Users can load the wallet using international debit or credit cards through Transcorp's CheqUPI app after completing KYC verification with passport and visa information and a live selfie. The system allows a maximum loading of Rs 25,000 per transaction, with two top-ups permitted per month, bringing the monthly limit to Rs 50,000, according to the statement.

Any unused balance in the wallet can be refunded to the original payment source in accordance with foreign exchange regulations, NPCI said.

The rollout comes as UPI continues to witness significant growth, processing 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026, the statement said. By integrating this technology into the India AI Impact Summit, NPCI aims to showcase India's digital public infrastructure to a global audience of policymakers and technology leaders, according to the announcement.

The India AI Impact Summit, organized by the Government of India as part of the IndiaAI Mission, is the first international AI summit of its kind to be hosted in the Global South. The event features hundreds of sessions with thousands of attendees from across industries and sectors, making it one of the largest technology gatherings globally this year.

Anchored on three pillars — People, Planet and Progress — the summit aims to explore how AI can address public challenges including agriculture, justice delivery, employment, healthcare and digital inclusion, and to translate global AI discussions into practical outcomes aligned with national development priorities.

The accompanying India AI Impact Expo features over 300 exhibitors from more than 30 countries across thematic pavilions, live demonstrations and showcases of AI applications. Organisers expect more than 250,000 visitors, 3,000 speakers and over 500 sessions during the event.

Leaders attending the summit have emphasised its global significance. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said India has the “ingredients to be a full-stack AI leader,” highlighting the country’s tech talent and strategic national approach. President Emmanuel Macron of France and other heads of state are also scheduled to participate, with discussions expected to influence future international cooperation on AI governance and capacity building.

The event includes working groups and plenary sessions aimed at shaping collective commitments, strengthening AI ethics and accountability frameworks, and debating how AI innovation can be balanced with public interest and global cooperation.