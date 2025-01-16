Norman and Ozi Debuts at Comic Con: India’s First Corporate Comics

In the rigmarole of corporate life, where deadlines loom large and stress levels soar, humor is the perfect antidote. Corporate humor isn’t just about laughter ─ it’s a lens to reflect on our daily struggles, the quirks of office culture, and the shared absurdities of workplace dynamics. This need for light-hearted reflection has given rise to Norman and Ozi, the comic duo who are redefining workplace satire with their unique blend of wit and wisdom.

Norman, observant yet quirky, nonchalant but witty, surveys corporate life with a satirical lens. Ozi, his pet owl, symbolizes wisdom, offering neutral and sharp commentary on every situation. As the first corporate comic series in India, Norman and his office colleagues like the mischievous coworker Rick, HR Manager Binh, and his perpetually confused boss, have captured the hearts of corporate citizens nationwide.

Published regularly across renowned platforms like PCQuest, Dataquest, and Voice&Data, Norman’s shenanigans and corporate adventures resonate deeply with the audiences. Filling the gap left by the absence of Dilbert, Norman and Ozi have stepped in with humor that reflects the unique challenges, absurdities, and triumphs of corporate life. A considerable chunk of Dilbert’s audience may have suddenly found an alternative, eagerly awaiting the cartoons and accompanying newsletters on LinkedIn and Instagram, which boast a substantial and ever-expanding subscriber base.

Niladri Sinha (Neel), the Chief Editor of the comic production house, says, “Our cartoons are a blend of satire and fun, designed to tickle the funny bones of anyone navigating the maze of office politics, management theories, and work-life balance. They aim to connect, entertain, and even offer a fresh perspective on everyday corporate scenarios.”

Norman’s popularity isn’t limited to print. With a strong social media presence, the duo’s daily cartoons have become a staple for professionals seeking a light-hearted escape through humor.

Norman and Ozi take part in Comic Con Bengaluru

At the onset of 2025, Norman and Ozi are all set to surprise us by taking their humor live to Comic Con Bengaluru. Meet the Norman and Ozi characters and the team behind India’s first corporate comic publication. “Participating in Comic Con is an exciting step for us. We are looking forward to building a connection directly with our fans and showcasing how humor can bridge the gap between corporate culture and creativity,” said Pooja Archana Patnaik, Managing Editor of Norman & Ozi.

Norman and his team of office misfits, with their unmatched ability to make people laugh, are ready to scale the limits of corporate absurdities. If you haven’t read the Norman and Ozi office comics yet, dive in to see if your corporate memories mirror any of their mischiefs. If their antics strike a chord with your experiences, you’ll undoubtedly fall for Norman and Ozi.

