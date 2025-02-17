Nikhil Kamath’s WTFund Unveils Cohort 2: Meet the 22 Young Innovators

To inspire India's next-generation entrepreneurs, investor, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath announced the second cohort of WTFund, a leading initiative supporting founders under 25. With grant funding, strategic mentorship, and industry participation. This year, 22 dynamic entrepreneurs have been selected, and each has obtained up to Rs 20 lakh in grant financing, as well as strategic mentorship and industry participation.

Advertisment

Following a heavy response from young founders across the country, WTFund has continued its mission of democratization access to startup resources, which promotes a bold new wave of risks taken to reopen industries to reopen industries.

“Entrepreneurs can build at any age, but there’s something about being young—the audacity, the relentless energy, the willingness to take risks before the world tells you otherwise. WTFund exists to fuel that spirit. Beyond capital, founders need a launchpad—access to mentorship, networks, and the freedom to execute big ideas. With Cohort 2, we’re backing founders who aren’t just dreaming of change but are building it. The future belongs to those who leap, and we’re here to make sure they don’t have to do it alone.” – Nikhil Kamath

A Nationwide Talent Surge: Who’s in the Second Cohort?

Advertisment

Applications from more than 50 cities were observed in the program, spread over Tier 1, Tier 2, and remote areas, highlighting the depths of India's entrepreneur talent pool. Cohort 2 Tech/Saas, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, Healthtech, Agritech, and Cleintech represents groundbreaking solutions, with a strong focus on mobile-first, AI-powered, and rinacular-first innovation, which is local and global Complete both markets.

Among the standout startups in this year’s cohort are:

Startup Focus Area & Impact Nasadya (H2ive) Developing solid-state hydrogen storage for safer, more affordable industrial energy use. (SDG 7: Affordable & Clean Energy) InnerGize Wearable device tackling chronic stress and anxiety through non-invasive tech. (SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being) Armatrix Creating industrial robotics for hazardous environments to enhance workplace safety. (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure) Drnk Affordable, sustainable specialty beverages designed for Gen Z and Millennials. (SDG 12: Responsible Consumption & Production) Neoperk AI-powered soil testing to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability. (SDG 2: Zero Hunger) ReferRush AI-driven referral program platform helping eCommerce brands boost engagement. (SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth) Modus AI Advanced fraud detection for financial institutions using AI. (SDG 16: Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions) Bytes AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for two-wheelers, reducing road accidents. (SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being) Ai.gnosis AI-based developmental screening tool for early autism detection. (SDG 4: Quality Education)

Advertisment

Scaling the Next Generation of Disruptors

WTFund's second cohort not only reflects the innovation ecosystem at India's rising ground level but also indicates a global change, where young founders are not only solving local challenges but also creating scalable solutions globally. With mentorship, funding, and a powerful community backing them, these entrepreneurs are set to redefine industries, proving that India’s startup revolution is in safe hands.

Also Read:

Advertisment

How Budget 2025 to Fuel AI, Digital Expansion, and GCC Growth in India