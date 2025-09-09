Neysa Empowers Indian Enterprises with Full AI Control via Open-Weights

Neysa.ai has taken a strategic leap to give Indian organizations full control over their AI environments, moving away from the era of ‘black box’ dependency on foreign-hosted platforms.

By adding OpenAI’s GPT-OSS models to its extensive open-weights catalog on Velocis, Neysa’s AI-native cloud platform, the company enables Indian enterprises to host, scale, and secure the world’s most advanced AI models entirely within India’s borders.

Until now, India’s AI adoption journey has faced roadblocks due to opaque, foreign-hosted AI models that restricted innovation, complicated compliance, and drove up unpredictable costs.

Neysa addresses these challenges head-on by expanding its catalog to include GPT-OSS, alongside other leading open-weight families such as Llama, DeepSeek, Qwen, and Mistral. These models are now available on Velocis Cloud as Managed Inference Endpoints, enabling developers and enterprises to build AI solutions without external limitations.

Sharad Sanghi, Co-founder and CEO of Neysa, emphasized the strategic importance of this move:

“India cannot afford to build its AI future on platforms it does not control. The size of our digital economy, the sensitivity of our data, and the urgency of innovation demand indigenous infrastructure. By bringing world-class models like GPT-OSS into our Velocis ecosystem, we are proving that advanced AI can be hosted and scaled entirely within India.

This gives enterprises the freedom to innovate without external permission and policymakers the confidence that AI is aligned with Indian regulations. For our developers, it creates a new frontier where their IP is protected and their creativity fuels India’s competitive advantage. Sovereignty in AI is the ability to define our digital destiny, and Neysa is building the control plane that makes it possible.”

Adding a product and technology perspective, Karan Kirpalani, Chief Product Officer of Neysa, highlighted the shift towards transparency and user control:

“The conversation in AI is no longer just about what the technology can do, but where and how it is controlled. With Velocis, we have built a platform that ends the dependency on closed models that can only be billed on tokens by giving users full transparency, predictable economics, and the freedom to build on their own terms.

What excites me most is our pace; we integrated models like GPT-OSS into our catalog within weeks of their release, ensuring Indian enterprises have access to the best global innovation while retaining local sovereignty. This speed, combined with secure operations and compliance readiness, gives India’s builders the confidence to truly own their AI journey.”

Neysa’s expanded catalog now provides developers with immediate access to:

GPT-OSS-120B → A Mixture-of-Experts architecture for state-of-the-art reasoning.

GPT-OSS-20B → Optimized for high-performance deployments.

Fine-tuned variants like GPTQ, AutoRound, and 4-bit models for custom workloads.

Using Velocis, developers can rapidly deploy AI models from concept to production API in minutes, backed by managed GPU orchestration and a unified API that enables seamless switching between models.

Powering India’s Sovereign AI Future

With its growing catalog of open-weight models on Velocis, Neysa is positioning India to lead in the era of Sovereign AI.

This expansion marks a cornerstone in Neysa’s long-term strategy to build a complete, end-to-end AI ecosystem within India. The company plans to continue: