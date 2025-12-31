AI, Drones and Heat Maps: Inside Bengaluru’s Tech-Driven New Year Security Grid

As the New Year celebrations begin, the Bengaluru City Police is rolling out one of its most technology-driven security operations yet, blending artificial intelligence, real-time surveillance, and data analytics to keep the city safe.

The Bengaluru City Police with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are gearing up for crowd management, safety and security of the public, especially women, using technology such as heat mapping, AI based CCTV cameras deployed Facial Recognition Cameras (FRC), drone surveillance, real-time alerts, mobile command control centres, QR codes, priority routing of official mobile communication, women safety islands, watch towers and police control room. The authorities predict a footfall of 10 lakh this year for the new year eve celebrations.

Around 20,000 police personnel have been deployed and “modern technology” will monitor crowds and traffic said the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a post on X.

The law enforcement agencies are leaning heavily on technology at key locations in Bengaluru, like M.G. Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Neeladri Road in Electronic City, and at major malls in the city.

With is AI driven technology in the forefront let us understand how it is being used.

Heat Mapping and AI-Based CCTV Cameras

AI-based heat mapping systems work by continuously collecting data from CCTV feeds, traffic sensors, GPS devices, drones, and emergency calls. Machine-learning algorithms analyse this data to detect patterns, density, and anomalies in real time. The results are visualised as colour-coded maps where red or orange indicate high congestion, risk, or incident density, yellow indicating moderate activity, and green or blue means low activity or normal conditions.

These maps update continuously, helping authorities take quick, data-driven action. Over 250 cameras have been deployed temporary at key areas. The police will also use over 5 lakh geo-tagged private and public CCTV cameras under the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) framework, across the city for supervision. The MCCTNS works by digitally linking police stations, patrol units, and command centres to a central crime database.

ASTRAM: The AI nerve centre powering real-time traffic intelligence

ASTRAM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) is an AI-driven, integrated traffic intelligence platform is one of the key techs behind the city police’s AI based surveillance system. ASTRAM aggregates data from CCTV cameras, traffic signals, navigation apps, enforcement systems, and on-ground inputs to create live traffic heat maps, detect incidents such as accidents or breakdowns, and forecast congestion hotspots.

Surveillance Using Drones in CBDs

Around 10 drones will be used in Central Bussiness Districts (CBDs) as a core part of their tech-driven security strategy to ensure crowd safety and smooth traffic flow. Drones equipped with high-resolution and night-vision cameras will provide real-time aerial surveillance. VANKi (Visual Aerial Network for Knowledgeable Insights) is a drone-based aerial surveillance and analytics system designed to give traffic police real-time, bird’s-eye visibility of road conditions across Bengaluru.

Together, both the systems will ensure faster, data-driven decisions during peak celebrations.

FRCs and Watch Towers

FRCs are also placed at key entry points and sensitive locations to scan faces in real time and match them against police databases. Around 78 temporary watch towers at strategic points have been set up, these elevated observation posts are manned by officers to visually monitor crowds. They complement CCTV, drone feeds, and AI surveillance by giving human eyes a broader and clearer vantage point over large gatherings.

Safety Islands

Around 50 safety island booths which were installed as part of the city’s Safe City initiative, and their location can be found using Google Maps. As they are installed at key sensitive areas these booth can be found easily in need of emergencies even when you have no mobile phone or network.

These small blue booths are designed as instant-access security points, equipped with an SOS button, AI-enabled 360 degree cameras, and direct connectivity to the police command centre. With a single press, anyone in distress can trigger a two-way audio and live video link and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) units are deployed. Other ways to contact the emergency 112 helpline number is through the SOS button the Karnataka State Police

QR Codes

As part of its ‘Celebrate Responsibly’ campaign, the Bengaluru City Police has placed QR codes at key public spots like bus stands, metro trains and stations and at celebration venues. Scanning these codes will give people instant access to official safety information, including New Year guidelines, traffic advisories, emergency contacts, and links to police resources.

On-Ground Policing Scaled Up

Beyond technology-led measures, the forces have scaled up on-ground operations with 2,0000 police personnel including 10,00 civil police, 2,000 traffic police, 400 traffic wardens and 164 women help desks and more are being deployed across the city. Around 166 drunk-driving checkpoints, 92 identified trouble spots monitoring, and nearly 50 flyovers are being closed overnight to curb speeding. Parking has been banned on key stretches, with special parking zones and designated pick-up and drop-off points introduced to ease congestion. To reduce private vehicle usage, BMTC services have been ramped up and Namma Metro operations extended till around 3 a.m., asking the public to celebrate responsibly.

The city's security operations are being handled by a coordinated deployment of multiple forces, led by the city police and BTP. They are supported by the Karnataka State Reserve Police, city armed reserve units, home guards, and civil defence teams to manage crowd control, traffic regulation, and ffor rapid response.Dedicated women police personnel and women patrol units have been deployed across celebration zones, public transport hubs, and nightlife areas to strengthen women’s safety.