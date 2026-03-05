New Relic Introduces AI-Powered SRE Agent to Automate Incident Response

Software monitoring and observability company New Relic has introduces a set of artificial intelligence-driven capabilities to its platform, like a Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Agent designed to assist engineers in diagnosing and resolving system incidents.

The announcement was made at the company’s event where it unveiled updates aimed at integrating AI into operational workflows. According to the company, the new tools are intended to help enterprises move beyond monitoring system issues to identifying and responding to them more quickly.

The SRE Agent functions as an automated assistant that helps manage parts of the incident lifecycle, including issue triage, root-cause analysis, and incident management. The company said the tool is designed to analyse telemetry data and system behaviour to help engineers identify potential causes of service disruptions and recommend corrective actions.

“Observability must evolve from simply surfacing data to analyzing it and helping humans take action with less toil,” said Brian Emerson, Chief Product Officer at New Relic, adding that the SRE Agent is designed to assist engineers by using AI models combined with operational data from the company’s platform.

The company said the agent can perform diagnostics across application and infrastructure layers and generate a timeline of events surrounding incidents. Integrations with tools such as Slack and Zoom allow engineers to access incident insights directly within collaboration channels.

New Relic also introduced several additional AIOps features within its platform. These include Intelligent Root Cause Analysis (iRCA), which uses topology mapping and probabilistic models to identify likely sources of system failures, and Workflow Automation, a tool that allows teams to automate operational processes such as alerts, system checks, and infrastructure adjustments.

Other capabilities include a Performance Risks Inbox, which highlights potential performance issues before they lead to outages, and Smart Alerts, an alerting system that uses anomaly detection and dynamic baselines to reduce alert noise in complex environments.

According to New Relic, the updates are designed to help engineering teams spend less time responding to alerts and more time focusing on development and strategic work.

Industry analysts say the growing scale of software systems is driving demand for AI-driven operations tools. “Enterprises need AI solutions that can help automate remediation, allowing engineers to eliminate manual toil and resolve incidents faster,” said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director for Cloud Operations and Governance at IDC Europe.

New Relic said the new capabilities are available in preview as part of its Intelligent Observability Platform, while the workflow automation feature is generally available to customers.