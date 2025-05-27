Myntra Builds Industry-defining ‘Dream Room Inspirations’ Feature With Google Cloud AI

Myntra has collaborated with Google Cloud to introduce ‘Dream Room Inspirations,’ a generative AI-powered feature that aims to redefine home decor shopping for users across the country. This cutting-edge feature blends inspiration with seamless product discovery, transforming how customers shop for home decor on the Myntra app. By leveraging Google’s Imagen 3 AI model on Vertex AI, the feature generates text to high-quality images with precision detailing enabling shoppers to create their dream homes based on different home interior design styles.

Like fashion, inspiration is a key pillar when it comes to shopping in the home category, and industry reports suggest that in 2024, over 20 million users in India purchased home decor products online. Taking the next step towards solving customers' needs and catering to the growing demand, Dream Home Inspiration blends inspiration with shopping within the app. This tech feature, currently live with themes like Bohemian Chic, Eclectic Flair, Chic Coastal, Modern Minimalist, Indie Corner, simplifies the inspiration-discovery-purchase journey for the customers, helping them visualise the aesthetics and make the right choice for their home furnishing needs.

Generative AI Simplifies the Purchase

Speaking on the innovation, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Vice President, Product Management and Design, Myntra said, “Since the introduction of this category, we realised curation and inspiration-based shopping is core to the customer journey. Customers search for decor inspirations on the web before they decide on what to purchase. Everything we’ve done for the category complements this aim of simplifying the user journey by serving inspiration to customers to discover products that match their aesthetic sensibilities while also enabling them access to these offerings under one roof. With Imagen, we are offering an experience that is both intuitive and immersive, ensuring that every home reflects the unique style of individuals. As home décor gains momentum as a lifestyle priority, we are excited to empower our customers with smarter, more engaging ways to shop for their dream spaces.”

"Myntra’s innovative 'Dream Room Inspirations' feature exemplifies how generative AI can bridge the gap between inspiration and purchase, providing users with high-quality, visually stunning room images generated from text with remarkable precision. This collaboration highlights the potential of our technology to empower leading platforms like Myntra to redefine customer journeys and capitalize on the significant online demand in the home and furniture category,” said Mitesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Customer Growth Engine, Architecture, Solutions & Technology, Google Cloud APAC.

How the ‘Dream Room Inspirations’ Feature Works

Google’s Imagen 3 model on Vertex AI powers the generation of high-quality images on Dream Room Inspirations

Customers can choose their preferred room type (Bedroom, Living Room, etc.) or design theme (Bohemian, Minimalist, Victorian Vibe, etc.) from the Myntra Home category page.

The widget then generates visually stunning room inspirations and customers will be able to view this based on the selected style and space.

Myntra's Home category has emerged as one of its fastest-growing segments, recording an impressive 60% year-on-year growth in demand. Categories like Living & Decor and Kitchen & Appliances witnessed over 100% growth YoY. Over the last year, Myntra scaled up its offerings by 70% YoY, now featuring over 500,000 styles from 1700+ brands. To cater to the increasing demand for trending offerings in the home space, Myntra adds ~40K new selections every month. With the adoption of generative Ai, Myntra aims to capture the still growing home and lifestyle category market in India and be a front runner in the space.