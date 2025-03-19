MyFi’s MyCash: AI-Driven Credit That Works for You, Not Against You

MyFi, an AI-powered wealth management platform, has launched MyCash, a revolutionary financial tool that enables users to access instant cash without liquidating their investments. Unlike traditional credit options that come with high-interest rates and rigid repayment terms, MyCash offers a seamless, AI-driven alternative, ensuring users can manage urgent expenses without compromising long-term financial growth.

Instead of selling off assets or opting for expensive loans, MyCash provides instant credit within 10 minutes at a competitive 10.5% interest rate, significantly lower than credit cards or personal loans.

Key Highlights:

Break Free from Costly Loans: MyFi’s MyCash lets you access cash while your investments keep working.

Instant Liquidity: Get funds within minutes while your mutual fund investments continue to grow.

Flexible Borrowing: Access between ₹10,000 and ₹5 crore with a personalized credit line and zero pre-payment penalties.

The Cost of Traditional Credit: Why MyCash Stands Out

Emergencies can strike anytime, leaving individuals scrambling for funds. Traditional borrowing options are often costly and restrictive:

• Credit card interest rates: Range from 36-48% annually

• Personal loans: Typically charge 12-24% interest

• Survey insights: A recent LocalCircles report found 58% of borrowers pay over 25% interest on credit options

This is where MyCash changes the game. With lower interest rates, instant access, and AI-backed recommendations, it offers a smarter way to manage liquidity needs.

A Vision for Hassle-Free Financial Flexibility

Kiran Nambiar, CEO & Co-Founder of MyFi, highlights the core mission of MyCash: “Too often, investors face a tough choice—either break their investments or struggle with immediate financial needs. Whether it’s covering a sudden medical bill or making a down payment on a home, we at MyFi believe access to liquidity should not come at the cost of long-term financial goals. By offering instant, fair, and hassle-free access to funds, we are ensuring that investors stay in control of their financial future without unnecessary trade-offs.”

MyFi’s AI-driven technology isn’t just about quick loans—it’s about intelligent financial management. The system actively analyzes users’ financial health and suggests MyCash when a more cost-effective borrowing alternative is available. This ensures users make informed borrowing decisions, reducing unnecessary interest payments and optimizing financial stability.

Fully Digital, 100% Hassle-Free

With MyCash, MyFi ensures a fully digital borrowing experience:

• No paperwork: A simple, seamless process that requires no physical documentation.

• Instant credit approval: Funds are available within minutes.

• Flexible repayment: Users can choose to pay only the interest each month and settle the principal anytime without prepayment penalties.

• Smart lien-marking: Mutual fund holdings remain untouched while investors continue earning dividends and bonuses.

MyFi is reshaping financial access with cutting-edge AI solutions, ensuring that borrowing is no longer a burden but a strategic decision. As India moves towards more transparent, efficient, and tech-driven financial solutions, MyFi remains at the forefront, empowering individuals to make the most of their wealth without compromise.

With MyCash, financial flexibility is just a few clicks away—keeping investments intact while unlocking cash when needed. Because smart investors deserve smarter borrowing options.