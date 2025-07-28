MiPhi & IIT Bombay Partner for AI-Powered Drone Innovation

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s AI and drone technology ecosystem, MiPhi Semiconductors, a joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Technologies, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). This collaboration focuses on accelerating the research, development, and commercialization of AI-powered hardware and software solutions, with a key emphasis on advancing AI-Powered Drone Innovation.

Advancing Next-Generation AI Solutions

Under this academic-industry collaboration, MiPhi and IIT Bombay will work together to develop next-generation AI solutions, creating a first-of-its-kind platform for innovation that leverages IIT Bombay’s academic excellence and MiPhi’s cutting-edge proprietary AI technologies.

Commenting on the announcement, Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi, said, “Our collaboration with IIT Bombay to further accelerate AI-Powered Drone Innovation is a testament to MiPhi’s unwavering commitment to developing advanced, industry-relevant technologies that can transform critical sectors. This partnership not only reinforces our focus on innovating AI-powered solutions but also marks a significant milestone in our journey to bridge the gap between academia and key industries. By bringing MiPhi’s cutting-edge solutions and expertise together with IIT Bombay’s research strength, we are enabling a new wave of scalable, sustainable, and intelligent solutions. Collaborations like this strengthen our mission to create a world where innovation truly meets intelligence, driving meaningful progress for India and beyond.”

Bolstering India's AI Ambitions

Speaking on the partnership, Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan from IIT Bombay said, “This collaboration reflects IIT Bombay’s commitment to translational AI research with real-world impact, including security and defense applications. By aligning our strengths in edge AI and autonomous systems with MiPhi’s advanced hardware capabilities, we also aim to accelerate the goals of advancing indigenous, intelligent aerial solutions for the public good.”

Aligned with India’s broader Make in India and Digital India initiatives, this MoU underscores the importance of collaborative ecosystems in propelling the country’s AI ambitions, especially in high-impact sectors like drone technology, smart mobility, and autonomous systems.

Advertisment

Through this collaboration, MiPhi and IIT Bombay aim to create meaningful technology outcomes that will power India’s next phase of AI-driven growth and further solidify the country’s leadership on the global technology map. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with the broader national vision of creating a self-reliant, digitally empowered India—one where AI and technology are foundational pillars of progress.

#Drones