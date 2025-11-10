Microchip Expands India Presence with New Bengaluru Facility

Microchip Technology has acquired 1.72 lakh sq ft of premium office space in Whitefield, Bengaluru, expanding its India footprint to support design, engineering, and R&D. The facility will scale to accommodate 3,000+ employees over the next decade and strengthen Microchip’s IC design capabilities across industrial, automotive, consumer, and defence markets.

Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has expanded its India footprint with a strategic office acquisition in the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The 1.72 lakh sq ft (≈16,000 sq m) facility will serve as an extension of Microchip’s Bengaluru Development Center and is designed to accommodate more than 3,000 employees over the next ten years.

The acquisition signals Microchip’s commitment to deepen engineering and integrated-circuit (IC) design capabilities in India — a market the company now cites as contributing nearly 20% of global semiconductor design talent. The Whitefield facility will provide modern infrastructure for advanced R&D, foster closer collaboration across global and regional teams, and support future hiring plans as Microchip scales product development for multiple markets. “At Microchip, growth is about creating opportunities as much as scaling operations. With India contributing to nearly 20% of global semiconductor design talent, our new Bengaluru facility will sharpen our advanced IC design focus and strengthen our engagement in one of the country’s most dynamic technology hubs,” said Srikanth Settikere, Vice President and Managing Director, Microchip India Development Center.

Microchip already maintains a presence in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and New Delhi. The Bengaluru expansion complements those sites and signals a longer-term play: to localise more of its product development and engineering talent pool in India. Steve Sanghi, President and CEO of Microchip, framed the move as part of a multi-year commitment: “We recently celebrated Microchip’s 25th anniversary in India, and this office acquisition is a testament to our commitment in India. We believe our investments in the region will enable us to both benefit from and contribute to the country’s increasingly important role in the global semiconductor industry.”

What to expect operationally

The Whitefield facility has three clear objectives:

Scale engineering capacity: Room for a 3,000-plus workforce to support advanced IC and systems engineering.

Boost collaboration: Space designed for cross-team work across product design, verification, and system integration.

Accelerate product roadmaps: Support Microchip’s product portfolio across industrial, automotive, aerospace & defence, communications, and consumer segments.

For a semiconductor vendor, proximity to engineering talent and a modern campus environment can significantly shorten development cycles and improve retention – both of which are critical as chips and system-level designs become increasingly complex.

Microchip’s expansion comes as global semiconductor firms increase investments in India’s engineering talent pool and local R&D capability. By strengthening onshore design and development, companies aim to reduce dependency on overseas bottlenecks while tapping a growing ecosystem of IP, tooling, and university collaboration.

Microchip’s Whitefield acquisition is more than real estate; it’s a long-term technology bet. The new facility positions the company to scale India-based IC design, deepen engagement with local talent, and accelerate product development across sectors where semiconductor innovation matters most. Execution—hiring, infrastructure fit-out, and integration with global R&D—will determine how quickly the investment translates into product velocity and commercial wins.