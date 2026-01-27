Meta is preparing to test paid subscription options across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, according to a report by TechCrunch. The company plans to introduce premium tiers that will provide access to additional features while keeping the core services of its apps free.

According to the report, subscriptions are expected to be developed separately for each platform rather than offered as a single bundled package. Meta is exploring different feature sets for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, reflecting how users engage with each service in various ways. The company has not announced when the paid tiers will be launched more broadly or how much they might cost, as the initiative remains in the early testing stage, it reported.

The move comes as Meta continues to increase spending on artificial intelligence and large-scale data centre infrastructure. These investments are central to the company’s long-term strategy but also raise operating costs. Industry analysts note that this has pushed many large technology firms to search for more predictable and diversified income streams, rather than relying almost entirely on digital advertising.

The report stated that, as part of its subscription strategy, Meta also plans to expand the use of Manus, an AI agent it recently acquired for $2 billion. The company intends to take a dual approach with Manus by integrating it into Meta’s existing platforms while continuing to offer it as a standalone subscription product for business users.

Reportedly, for Instagram, the premium offering could focus on tools aimed at creators and power users, including expanded audience controls and advanced functionality. Facebook’s paid tier may centre on content discovery and community-related features, while WhatsApp could test options linked to messaging and business communication. Some of these paid tools are also expected to include artificial intelligence-based features as Meta continues to expand the role of AI across its products.

Meta already operates a limited subscription programme called Meta Verified, which provides identity verification and a small set of additional benefits. However, the new subscription plans will be separate from Meta Verified and are intended to reach a wider group of users, including everyday consumers, creators and businesses seeking more advanced tools, the report said.

Subscriptions For Other Models

The report also said that Meta is also planning to test subscriptions for AI-powered tools such as Vibes, its short-form video generation feature. Vibes is built into the Meta AI app and allows users to create and remix videos using artificial intelligence.

Industry observers note that digital platforms are increasingly experimenting with subscription-based upgrades as they roll out more complex AI-driven features. Rather than changing the experience for users who prefer free access, companies are positioning paid tiers as optional enhancements.

Other social media firms have already taken similar steps. Platforms such as X and Snapchat operate paid subscription services that provide extra tools and exclusive features alongside their free versions. These models typically target users who want greater control, higher visibility or access to premium functionality.

The media report said Meta has not yet confirmed which markets will see the first trials of its new subscriptions or how long the testing phase will last. The company is expected to refine the feature sets based on user response before deciding whether to expand the programme more widely.

If rolled out at scale, the subscription options would add a new layer of functionality across Meta’s apps, giving users more choice in how they interact with Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while allowing the company to test new ways of packaging its AI and platform services.