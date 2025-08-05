MERGEN Launches ServiceNow CoE to Double AI and Automation Talent

MERGEN has announced the launch of its largest ServiceNow Digital Workflow Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, onboarding 50+ ServiceNow experts. The company aims to double this headcount by the beginning of 2026. Through this new CoE, MERGEN will provide comprehensive support to enterprises using the Now Platform, seeking to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth.

Established with an initial investment of $500,000, the new CoE spans a 150-seat facility at the MERGEN Global Delivery Center. An additional 8,000 square feet has been earmarked for future expansion, with a further $500,000 allocated, bringing the total planned investment to $1 million.

Accelerating Project Delivery and Talent Growth

The new CoE will generate over 50 new roles in AI and Workflow automation over the next 12 months. The center is designed to support faster project delivery, enable entry into more than four new industry verticals, and scale the ServiceNow certified talent pool to meet growing client demand.

As part of its ongoing expansion, MERGEN will further upgrade capabilities to transform and enable customers to leverage and scale digital workflow solutions using the Now Platform®️. MERGEN already offers domain-centric solutions on the ServiceNow platform across financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & hospitality, public sector, energy & utilities, and business services both in India and worldwide.

Mahanth Mallikarjuna, Founder & CEO, MERGEN, said, “The launch of our Center of Excellence for ServiceNow strengthens our commitment to delivering greater execution speed, operational efficiency, and business value for our growing client base. The CoE will focus on building industry-specific solutions, accelerating project execution through low-code and AIOps capabilities, expanding into new verticals, and growing our certified talent pool to support evolving client needs."

Comprehensive Solutions on the Now Platform

Ganesh S. Lakshminarayanan, GVP, Sales and Managing Director, India and SAARC, said, “MERGEN’s new ServiceNow Center of Excellence comes at a critical moment in India’s enterprise AI journey. In our recently launched Enterprise AI Maturity Index, we clearly show 68% of Indian leaders are still defining the skills and strategies needed to fully leverage AI. MERGEN’s investment in talent, platform expertise, and industry-specific solutions plays an important role in supporting this evolution. We look forward to working together to help businesses simplify operations and unlock greater value through AI-driven transformation.”

The CoE will offer end-to-end implementation and managed services, supporting both greenfield and brownfield ServiceNow deployments. Its solution portfolio spans core modules such as ITOM, CSM, IRM, ITAM, SPM, AIOps, and industry solutions such as OTSM, TSM, PSDS, FSM, and ERP modernization, positioning MERGEN to deliver tailored, scalable solutions across diverse business needs.

MERGEN’s successful implementations include AI-powered telehealth in healthcare, optimized supply chain solutions in manufacturing and logistics, and cloud-based transformations in retail and telecom, which empower clients to overcome industry-specific challenges and achieve scalable growth.