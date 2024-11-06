Meesho Responds to Backlash, Pulls Lawrence Bishnoi T-Shirts

Meesho recently found itself at the center of a controversy after social media backlash over t-shirts featuring the image of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The issue came to light when filmmaker and journalist Alishan Jafri highlighted the listing on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out the merchandise’s potential for promoting criminal figures and gang culture.

Social Media Backlash Sparks Rapid Reaction

Alishan Jafri shared screenshots showing the t-shirts, which featured Bishnoi’s image alongside terms like “gangster” and were priced as low as ₹168. He expressed concern that such products contribute to “India’s latest online radicalisation,” especially when items glorifying gang culture are available for children. The shirts were also found on other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Teeshopper, raising questions about the ease with which such content circulates online marketplaces.

Jafri’s criticism quickly gained traction, sparking a public outcry. “Shame on Meesho and similar websites,” read one comment on X, while others accused the platform of “glamorising crime” by selling Bishnoi-themed merchandise. Many expressed worries about the impact of such products on young buyers, with one user writing, “This gangster culture will destroy India.”

Meesho Responds with Immediate Product Removal

Following the backlash, Meesho took swift action, removing the t-shirts from its listings and issuing a public statement. “We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users," a Meesho spokesperson said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently imprisoned, is linked to over 70 criminal cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and threats directed at Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The ongoing investigation into Bishnoi’s criminal activities has kept his name in the headlines, but his popularity on merchandise is a new phenomenon, stirring broader discussions about the role of online platforms in preventing the promotion of harmful content.

While Meesho swiftly removed the products, similar items reportedly remain available on other platforms, with Flipkart and Teeshopper yet to issue statements. The incident has raised awareness and criticism of how online marketplaces handle content that could glamorize violence and criminal figures, calling for stronger content guidelines across e-commerce sites.

