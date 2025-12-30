MapmyIndia Brings Public Transport Into the Navigation Mainstream

As Indian cities grapple with congestion, emissions, and the daily complexity of commuting, digital navigation platforms are being pushed to evolve beyond car-centric use cases. MapmyIndia Mappls is betting that the next phase of urban mobility lies in stitching together public and private transport, within a single navigation experience.

On Monday, the New Delhi–based mapping and location intelligence company announced the expansion of its flagship Mappls app to include multimodal public transport routing, allowing users to plan journeys using metro, rail, and bus networks directly within the app.

The feature, now live on iOS and web, marks a shift in how Mappls positions itself from a navigation tool to a broader mobility planning platform. An Android rollout is expected shortly.

From Turn-by-Turn to City-by-City Mobility

For commuters in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, daily travel often involves a mix of metro rides, buses, and short last-mile hops. Until now, that planning typically required switching between multiple apps—or relying on fragmented information.

With the new update, Mappls users can now view public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange points alongside existing navigation features. The goal is to reduce friction in trip planning, particularly for commuters who rely on public transport as their primary mode of travel.

The feature is currently available in select cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal.

For a daily office commuter in Delhi, for instance, the app can now surface metro routes, highlight interchange stations, and provide a clearer sense of how different public transport options connect—without leaving the Mappls ecosystem.

A Multimodal Push Anchored in User Demand

According to the company, the move is a direct response to user feedback, particularly from urban commuters seeking simpler, more inclusive navigation tools.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia Mappls, said,

“The launch of multimodal public transport routes on the Mappls App is a direct outcome of listening to our users. We want the Mappls app to be more inclusive and accessible for every citizen. We are pleased to begin rolling out this feature across select cities and will continue expanding coverage to make public transport more convenient for millions of Indians. As a fully indigenous platform built in India for India, Mappls remains committed to supporting sustainable urban mobility by seamlessly integrating public transport into everyday navigation.”

The emphasis on inclusivity is notable. With over 40 million users, Mappls is increasingly being used not just by private vehicle owners, but also by students, office-goers, and city residents who depend on public transport for daily mobility.

Public Transport Meets Intelligent Routing

The new public transport layer builds on Mappls’ existing capabilities, including turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic insights, safety alerts, and intelligent routing. By bringing public transit data into the same interface, the app aims to make route comparisons easier, helping users weigh time, convenience, and sustainability.

For urban planners and enterprise mobility stakeholders, this integration also signals a broader shift: digital maps are no longer passive tools but active enablers of behaviour change. Making public transport information easier to access could influence how commuters choose between personal vehicles and mass transit.

An Indigenous Platform With a Government-Facing Footprint

MapmyIndia Mappls has consistently positioned itself as an indigenous mapping platform aligned with national priorities. The company notes that its mapping and location technologies are designed to remain in sync with government guidelines, including on international borders and sensitive installations.

This alignment has translated into tangible business outcomes. Government-related engagements now account for 20% of the company’s gross revenue, reflecting growing institutional adoption of its location intelligence capabilities.

As public transport digitisation becomes a policy focus across states and city authorities, Mappls’ expanding transit data coverage could also strengthen its role as a technology partner within the broader mobility ecosystem.

Sustainability as a Practical Use Case, Not a Slogan

As India enters the new year with sustainability high on the urban agenda, MapmyIndia Mappls is positioning public transport not as an abstract goal, but as a practical, everyday choice, made easier through better digital tools.

By enabling commuters to plan journeys around metro lines, buses, and rail networks, the Mappls app could play a small but meaningful role in reducing congestion and emissions while improving the predictability of city travel.

The company says it will continue working with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand coverage and enrich public transport data across more cities, an effort that underscores how navigation apps are increasingly shaping how urban India moves.