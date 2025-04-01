LTIMindtree, Google Cloud Partner to Drive Business Transformation with AI

LTIMindtree , the technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to boost business growth and redefine the cloud landscape for clients worldwide. Using Gemini models, along with other innovative Google Cloud technologies, LTIMindtree will collaboratively develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption.

Deepening Cloud Competencies

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree aims to build a green corridor for solution development, with market development initiatives, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training for its workforce. This collaboration will also enable LTIMindtree to design cutting-edge proof of concepts, and pilots tailored to specific customer use cases. Additionally, the alliance will allow LTIMindtree to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this strategic collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s advanced AI platforms like Vertex AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail, and CPG industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, LTIMindtree will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.

Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, Partnerships and Whole Time Director, LTIMindtree said, "Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and growth. By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive transformative change in the cloud ecosystem."