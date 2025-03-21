L&T Technology Services Launches TrackEi for AI-Driven Rail Safety

L&T Technology Services Limited has introduced TrackEi, an advanced AI-powered railway track inspection system. Leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform, TrackEi enables real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance, enhancing safety and efficiency across global rail networks.

Revolutionizing Track Inspections with AI

Rail inspection has traditionally relied on manual efforts or slow-moving trolleys, often failing to detect critical defects in time. TrackEi automates high-speed inspections at over 60 miles per hour, using high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify broken rails, cracks, track misalignments, and other structural anomalies.

With deep learning algorithms powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, TrackEi continuously improves detection accuracy, ensuring safer railway operations.

Cutting-Edge Capabilities of TrackEi

The NVIDIA Jetson platform brings powerful AI computing and sensor processing, allowing TrackEi to:

Process high-speed image data in real-time, reducing dependency on cloud connectivity.

Perform advanced machine vision tasks with stroboscopic lighting, ensuring accurate detection in all lighting and weather conditions.

Continuously learn and adapt from real-world data, refining defect detection models over time.

Key Differentiators of TrackEi

Real-Time Defect Detection: AI-powered algorithms analyze video feeds and sensor data within milliseconds, instantly identifying anomalies.

Predictive Maintenance: By tracking defect trends over time, TrackEi™ enables proactive maintenance scheduling, reducing downtime.

Scalable Edge-Based Architecture: Built on NVIDIA Jetson™, TrackEi™ operates efficiently at the network edge, minimizing latency and bandwidth usage.

Seamless Integration: The system can be retrofitted onto existing rolling stock, locomotives, or inspection vehicles and integrated into railway management systems.

Enhanced Safety & Sustainability: Early defect detection and optimized maintenance contribute to safer journeys, fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

TrackEi has already gained industry recognition, winning the Etihad Rail Innovation Award for its real-time rail defect detection capabilities. The solution will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC 2025, highlighting LTTS’ advancements in AI-driven transportation infrastructure.

Currently, TrackEi is undergoing testing and evaluation at MxV Rail in Pueblo, CO, under the supervision of Dr. Anish Poudel, Scientist (Research & Innovation), and his research team. MxV Rail, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads, is conducting trials to validate TrackEi for Class-I Railroad operations.

“At LTTS, we are redefining railway safety by combining AI, machine vision, and edge computing into an intelligent, scalable inspection solution,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President of Mobility & Tech, at LTTS. “With TrackEi running on the powerful NVIDIA Jetson platform, rail operators can detect defects with unparalleled accuracy while optimizing maintenance schedules and reducing downtime.”

LTTS continues to expand its AI-driven innovations in transportation, further strengthened by its partnership with NVIDIA, including the launch of an AI Experience Zone at LTTS. With TrackEi, LTTS is setting new benchmarks for railway safety and operational efficiency, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered mobility solutions.