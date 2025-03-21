LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has unveiled its Skills on the Rise 2025 list, identifying the 15 most in-demand skills for Indian professionals. As industries evolve rapidly, professionals must keep up with these emerging skills to stay competitive.

Advertisment

Key Takeaways:

3 out of the top 5 fastest-growing skills in India are human skills.

Communication is crucial across IT, Business Development, Sales, Consulting, HR, and Finance.

Advertisment

AI literacy and LLMs are expanding beyond IT, influencing education and marketing.

LinkedIn Unveils Skills on the Rise 2025

The top five fastest-growing skills in India are:

Advertisment

Creativity and Innovation (#1)

Code Review (#2)

Problem Solving (#3)

Pre-screening (#4)

Strategic Thinking (#5)

With 64% of job skills expected to change by 2030, professionals must adapt quickly. LinkedIn’s research reveals that 25% of professionals worry about future skill gaps, 60% are open to changing industries, and 39% plan to upskill. However, 69% of recruiters in India report a mismatch between available and required skills, creating an urgent need for professionals to realign their skillsets.

AI & Core Tech Skills: The Perfect Synergy

Advertisment

Malai Lakshmanan, Head of India Engineering at LinkedIn, emphasizes the dual importance of AI fluency and fundamental engineering skills:

“Skill requirements are evolving globally. AI literacy is now essential, with skills like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Prompt Engineering in high demand. However, foundational engineering strengths such as Software Design and Code Review remain critical for building scalable solutions. Professionals who master both core tech skills and AI capabilities will thrive in the AI-driven future.”

Human Skills Drive Workplace Success

Advertisment

As AI automates routine tasks, uniquely human skills are gaining prominence. Creativity Innovation Problem-Solving, and Strategic Thinking are no longer confined to arts and design but are also crucial in business development and education. Communication is now indispensable across IT, consulting, finance, sales, and HR roles.

AI Literacy Becomes a Workplace Standard

AI skills are becoming a baseline expectation across industries. With 95% of C-suite leaders in India prioritizing AI skills over traditional experience, professionals with expertise in:

Advertisment

Large Language Models (LLMs) (#8)

AI Literacy (#9)

Prompt Engineering (#13)

will have a competitive edge. These skills, once exclusive to IT, are now reshaping education and marketing, reflecting AI’s growing role in everyday business functions.

As businesses focus on growth, customer engagement (#11) has become a critical skill across sales, business development, and marketing. Professionals who can strengthen customer relationships and enhance satisfaction will be in high demand.

Advertisment

Top 15 Skills on the Rise in India

Creativity and Innovation Code Review Problem-Solving Pre-screening Strategic Thinking Communication Adaptability Large Language Models (LLM) AI Literacy Debugging Customer Engagement Statistical Data Analysis Prompt Engineering Market Analysis Stakeholder Management

Expert Tips to Stay Ahead

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn's career expert, and India Senior Managing Editor shares practical steps to help professionals future-proof their careers:

Assess Your Current SkillsetReflect on your job history and identify valuable skills. Include skills gained from volunteering, sports, or personal projects.

Highlight Your Soft SkillsEmployers value transferable skills like communication and adaptability. Professionals who list five or more skills on LinkedIn receive 5.6x more profile views and 24x recruiter messages.

Invest in Continuous LearningIdentify skill gaps based on job descriptions and explore learning opportunities. Take online courses, request stretch assignments, or engage in hands-on projects to build expertise.

To support professionals, LinkedIn Learning is offering free courses on these high-demand skills. Additionally, LinkedIn’s AI-powered coaching helps learners practice real-world workplace conversations—such as performance reviews and feedback discussions—using text or voice with personalized feedback.

The workplace is evolving fast. Stay ahead by mastering these in-demand skills and embracing continuous learning!